Dear Heloise: My husband used to work for a company that dealt with credit card loss or theft. From the calls he received over the years, he has this suggestion: On a trip, always take three different methods of payment, such as two credit cards and a checkbook, a debit card, etc. Also, don’t store them all in the same place, such as the same purse. This will avoid desperate phone calls home for cash.

Janice P., Omaha

Janice P., this is an excellent idea. And as soon as you discover that a card is missing, be sure to call the company that issued the card to let it know. The company can put a hold on your card to keep a thief from using it.

Dear Heloise: Help! How do I get rid of bedbugs?

Susan Y., via email

Susan Y., over the course of the past 15 years, there has been a resurgence of bedbugs, and they have grown resistant to the chemicals we use to kill these pests. Heat will kill most bedbugs, so you can use a clothes dryer on the highest setting possible, or encase an item in a black plastic trash bag and place the bag in the sun on a very hot day, or put the bag in a hot car. You also can encase a mattress, box springs and pillows in protective covers to keep bedbugs from reaching those places.

Be careful trying home remedies! There have been some deaths and many fires started when people used rubbing alcohol incorrectly to kill bedbugs. Do NOT try to burn the bedbugs!

You may need to enlist the help of an exterminator.

Dear Heloise: When our grandchildren were baptized, I made each of them a christening gown, for which I used some of the fabric from my wedding gown. My children each have something special from me for their own children.

Mary S., Castroville, Texas

Dear Heloise: I read the letter from “Anonymous” about the length of women’s dresses. It didn’t go far enough. Young women doing the weather program are dressed for an evening date, not for business. Not just short skirts, but low necklines and even off-the-shoulder outfits.

Men are in business suits and ties, so why shouldn’t women have a dress code? Just sign me as being “old-fashioned.”

Arlene S. in Chicago

Well, Arlene S. in Chicago, you may be a little old-fashioned. Dress codes change with the time. Most news stations and networks have a dress code or suggested dress style. Off the shoulder, or shoulders showing from a cutout of the dress, is fashionable today. Remember, you can always switch the channel!

