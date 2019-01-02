Dear Readers: This month is a great time to shop for bargains. What’s on sale right now? Let’s take a look:

January is famous for white sales: linens, sheets, curtains, towels and even luggage and housewares. Christmas merchandise, such as decorations and gift wrap, are marked way down. Also, stores are beginning to clear out winter clothes and boots.

Look for specials online, too — maybe free shipping!

P.S. For anyone with romance on the mind, January kicks off wedding shopping season; your best values may be right now!



Charlie, a Shih Tzu, and Scout, a wire-haired labradoodle, are this week’s Pet Pals. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Patricia H., via email, sent two pictures of her Charlie, a Shih Tzu, and Scout, a wire-haired labradoodle who sheds like crazy! They remind us of the yin and yang of a new year: opposite but complementary; out with the old, in with the new. Big changes!

To see Charlie and Scout, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: To take care of icy concrete steps in the winter without using damaging, salty ice melt, I cut to size rubber door mats that have a brushlike texture and place them on the steps. A large one at the top and bottom of the steps; narrower ones on the steps themselves.

The snow and ice will cause them to stick hard on the steps, and the brushy texture gives traction to prevent slips. I pick them up after the spring thaw and reuse next year.

Also, I developed a text group of close friends to whom I can send pictures and updates throughout my vacation. I offer opt-outs to anyone who doesn’t want the frequent texts. I safely share my experiences with others who are interested.

Jan, via email

Dear Heloise: When I receive cards in the mail (birthday, Christmas, etc.), I write the name and address on the back of the card.

That way, when I store them, I'll have the address for next year.

Randall E., Cortez, Colo.

You also can cut out the return label and tape it to the back. No chance for typos!

Dear Heloise: My dog likes radishes! Are they okay for him to eat?

Luke B., via email

Luke B.: Radishes are okay for your dog as a treat; some dogs may not like the spicy zip of a radish. Other veggies that are fine for the dog as a special snack: cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, asparagus, green beans and potatoes, all either raw or cooked. They are a good source of vitamins. But no onions. And don’t be confused: Wild radish is a wildflower that is poisonous.

Dear Heloise: I had such a problem with handbags and tote bags in my closet. When they are empty, they won't stand up straight, and the handles get tangled with the other bags.

I have discovered that if I fold the handles inside each individual bag, they stand up better and make it easier to store them on the shelf. They are easier to see and to remove the bag that I want to use.

Judy H., Sherwood, Ark.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.