Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for pumpkin pie spice that came in very handy the last time I made a pumpkin pie. However, that was last year. Could you repeat that spice combination?

Frances P., Kaysville, Utah

Frances P.: I’d be happy to do that for you:

Pumpkin Pie Spice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

⅛ teaspoon allspice

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

This makes enough pumpkin spice for one pumpkin pie. If you want to make more, just double or triple the amounts. Store in a clean, labeled spice container. If you like this recipe, you’ll love my Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes pamphlet. To get a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. It’s a handy guide for enhancing the flavor of foods.

P.S. Spice and herbs will stay fresher longer if you store them away from heat, moisture and light.

Dear Heloise: Here are a few kitchen hints I've learned over the years:

● Never use an aluminum bowl or pan to beat egg whites. It will darken them.

● To avoid lumps in any batter, try adding just a little salt to the flour before it gets wet. That should do the trick.

● If you heat lemons before using, you'll get much more juice.

● Before you bake an apple, be sure to prick the apple skin in a few places to keep the skin from bursting.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: My kids love bananas, and I'd rather they eat fruit instead of candy. However, we usually end up with overripe bananas that get thrown out. Got any hints on what to do with overripe bananas, besides making banana bread?

Jennifer Y., Battle Mountain, Nev.

Jennifer Y.: Indeed, I do know what to do with overripe bananas:

1. Smash them up and then spread on graham crackers. Next, wrap them in plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour. They taste great!

2. Smash them up and spread on an English muffin, just as you would butter. Some folks even like to place peanut butter on top of the banana smash.

3. Freeze the bananas, then take them out of the freezer, peel them and dip them in chocolate. Yummy!

Dear Heloise: I like to make my own mayonnaise. Over time, I've discovered that I should add the egg whites to the mixture after the vinegar. This way will prevent curdling.

Gail T., Forest Grove, Ore.

Dear Heloise: I store all of my canned goods upside down. When it's time to open the cans, I turn them upright, and all the good stuff is on the top. No more scraping the bottom.

Larry P., Kalida, Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.