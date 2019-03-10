Dear Heloise: Would you please repeat the storage times for some common frozen foods? I misplaced the clipping I had with that information.

Emma F., Hot Springs, Ark.

Emma F.: Here are some times for you:

Beef (roasts and steaks): six to 12 months.

Beef (ground): three to four months.

Chicken parts: nine months.

Fish (cooked): three months.

Ham: one month.

Lamb: six to nine months.

Shrimp (in the shell): six to 12 months.

Vegetables: eight months.

Dear Heloise: Could you please duplicate the recipe for Irish Cake? My daughter made it, and it was delicious. It had raisins and caraway seeds!

Dorothy K., Middletown, N.J.

Dorothy K.: I think you mean “Irish Bread,” which you’ll find in my book “In the Kitchen With Heloise.” It’s been a family favorite for two generations because it not only tastes great, it’s easy to make. You’ll need:

1 cup prepared biscuit mix

¼ cup raisins

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

Butter (for serving)

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Mix together all the ingredients (except the butter) quickly and lightly, and put in a well-greased 6-inch skillet. Bake about 12-15 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve quickly with lots of butter.

Dear Heloise: I have a warning for your readers: One Christmas Eve morning a couple of years ago, I turned on the oven to bake another pan of cookies. There was an explosion. The heating element had broken, and flames filled the oven. I turned the oven off, leaving the door closed. I also unplugged the oven and turned off the circuit breaker. Just think how dangerous that would have been if the stove had been unattended.

Marian D., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Marian D.: Unfortunately, we have received letters from readers who left the house while an appliance was in use and it caught on fire. If you’re using a dryer, dishwasher or any appliance, turn it off before leaving the house. Blow out any burning candles, too!

Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law is coming for a visit, and she is a vegan. No meat, no dairy, no eggs for the entire time she is here. She is very picky about what she eats. How on earth am I going to feed this person? We eat all the things she shuns. Any hints on what to serve?

Connie W., Tucson

Connie W.: You might want to check out some vegan cookbooks from the library or look online. You’ll find recipes that everyone can enjoy. You can always serve a salad with meals, which is a healthy addition to any lunch or dinner. Fruit and nuts make a nice dessert.

