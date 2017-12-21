Dear Heloise: Our family received a lot of gift cards for the holiday, but we can’t use all of them. As a family, we decided to donate them to charity, and pass them on to someone in need.

Of course they can be sold, but it’s for less than face value. However, it’s still some extra cash.

The “Smith” family, via email

Very good point indeed, “Smith” family. Hint from Heloise: Call the number on the card to be sure it’s valid, and note the expiration date.

P.S. Hope my readers will follow this family’s hint! There are millions of dollars’ worth of gift cards just sitting around in a drawer somewhere!

Dear Heloise: The New Year’s celebrations are almost here. I urge your readers to be safe if using fireworks. Make sure it’s legal to set off fireworks in your city. Don’t use fireworks close to dry grass, dead trees or anything that is a fire hazard.

Also, supervise children when using sparklers, and always have a bucket of water nearby.

Scott, via email

Please take heed, readers! I was burned by a sparkler as a very young child. Somehow it dropped down the back of my top! We children were running, and someone tripped. I was slightly burned, but I can tell you it was not fun, and I remember it to this day.

Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered a wonderful part-time job: substitute teaching!

The district has an automated system to call for jobs, but I get to know the office staff and the principal personally. It’s better for the kids to have the same substitutes on campus as much as possible.

I’m always punctual, professional and prudent, so the kids see a good role model.

I’ve met terrific people, earned a few dollars and learned probably more than the kids! I encourage your readers to check out their school district’s website to learn about being a substitute teacher!

Mary H., Hammond, Ind.

Dear Heloise: When I reheat foods in the microwave, especially pizza and pasta, it helps to place a damp paper towel over the foods. This adds moisture and helps to not dry out the food.

Sheila R., Hot Springs, Ark.

Read on for another paper towel hint:

Dear Heloise: The top surface of the dryer can get dusty and full of lint quickly. When the paper-towel roll is down to one towel, I swipe it, still on the roll, over the dryer to pick up the lint.

Susan H., Manchester, N.H.

Readers, what are your favorite uses for this cleaning staple? Do you buy a specific brand, or just whatever’s on sale? When you use a paper towel merely to dry your hands, do you lay it flat to dry for reuse later? Chime in!

