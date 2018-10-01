Dear Heloise: Having traveled the world over the past 27 years, I have a few suggestions that may help fellow travelers:

● Be careful when shopping at a duty-free shop. Not everything is a bargain in those shops. Know the cost of a bottle of perfume or liquor in local stores, and then compare the prices.

● Know the airport's code. Most airports have a three-letter code, and it's used to tag luggage. Cities with more than one airport can cause confusion, so be sure to know the correct code for your destination.

● Buy your ticket under the exact name on your ID. If your name is Margaret, don't use "Maggie" or "Marge." This will save you a lot of hassle at check-in.

Jacob G., Charlotte, N.C.

Dear Heloise: For a long time, I would have one fever blister after another on my lip. As soon as I could feel it coming on, I'd medicate it. I also started keeping a small spray bottle filled with isopropyl alcohol on my sink, and every few days I sprayed my toothbrush. I no longer have fever blisters. The doctor said I was reinfecting myself reusing my toothbrush. I wish I had known this a long time ago, because I'd have saved a lot of misery and money.

Jean M., San Angelo, Tex.

Dear Heloise: For the mothers traveling with babies:

First, if you're taking a diaper bag onboard, make certain it fits under the seat in front of you, not in the overhead bin. You'll need to get to it during the flight, believe me.

Second, if you take something on the plane to entertain the baby, please bring something that does not make noise or roll down the aisle if it's dropped, and isn't breakable. This is for everyone's safety.

Finally, during the last diaper change before you get on the plane, cover the diaper area with a very generous amount of diaper cream to protect the baby's skin in case the next diaper change is delayed.

Susan O., Long Beach, Calif.

Dear Heloise: It's a common feature in a garden to have stones or shells that carry memories of sunny days at the beach, a special location or a happy event and use them as decoration or mulch. Place your collection of stones or shells around your plants, arranged in decorative ways. It makes the garden far more personal and adds an interesting touch, unlike anyone else's garden.

Jackie H., Lee's Summit, Mo.

Dear Heloise: I soak sponges in water, slip them into zippered plastic bags, seal the bags, freeze them and pop them in my kids' lunch bags. They cool lunch until lunchtime!

Marty K. in San Antonio

