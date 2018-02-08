Dear Heloise: My dog was limping, and I decided to take him to my veterinarian to see what specifically was wrong.

I shot some video on my phone of the dog walking, to show the doctor. My thought was that the exam room might be too small, and the dog may not exhibit the same behavior in front of the doctor.

The veterinarian appreciated having the video to watch to study how my dog was walking, moving and behaving. This helped her diagnose the problem. I thought this hint might help your readers!

Ellen K., Hammond, Ind.

Ellen K.: Wonderful idea! Anything to help our furry friends get healthy! This would work for twitching, chewing on the skin and other maladies, too.

Dear Readers: Anita M. in San Antonio sent a picture of her “schnorkie,” a blend of schnauzer and Yorkshire terrier, named Lil Bit.

Lil Bit is ready for Valentine’s Day, with a festive bow on her head! To see Lil Bit and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: I carry a small notebook and a pen with me wherever I go. It’s handy for jotting down ideas I have, story ideas, little poems and other things.

I use my phone to take a picture of things, and writing inspires me! I hope to be a writer one day, so this is great practice!

Jennifer R., age 13, in Cleveland

Dear Heloise: Another use for a spare sock? It’s chilly in many parts of the country. An easy way to keep drafts at bay: Fill a spare knee-high sock or stocking with either uncooked rice or beans, tie it off and nestle it against the bottom of a door.

There’s a small gap in my front door that I fill with a folded paper towel. This works to keep the house warmer.

Lilly K., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Readers: The winter’s accumulation of snow, ice, dirt, grease and road salt can do a number on our cars, and especially our license plates. It’s important that these stay clean so they are visible. What’s an easy way to clean them? Using one of my favorite household helpers: baking soda.

With a damp towel, buff some baking soda onto the plate, and rinse with clean water. Want more low-cost cleaning ideas using baking soda? Order my Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet at Heloise.com, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: Use an empty, round grated-cheese container to store your baking soda. Just grab it and shake!

Dear Heloise: The carwash attendant was trying to upsell me on a carwash package, and he told me that if I spend XX dollars, I’ll save X dollars.

I thought that if I didn’t buy anything, I’d save XXX dollars! Ha!

Dan in Tampa

