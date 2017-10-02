Dear Heloise: I keep a small spray bottle with vinegar handy for many uses. Since I live alone, it takes a while to use up all the cheese I buy, so I wrap the cheese in a paper towel and spray with vinegar. The cheese keeps much longer. I keep my dryer lint screen clean by spraying it with vinegar and then using a brush and soap and water to clean it. I also clean my non-fuzzy fruits and vegetables with vinegar.

Shirley S., via email

Dear Heloise: I need a way to make French onion soup that’s not too difficult, because I love French onion soup, but I’m a terrible cook.

Tiffany D., Fall River, Mass.

Tiffany D.: Peel and slice about two to three large, white onions and saute the onions for a few minutes until brown. Put the cooked onions into a saucepan. Add a packet of onion soup mix and the called-for amount of water, and simmer until ready to eat. Top with grated cheese.

If you need more recipes for easy soups, you’ll love my pamphlet on Spectacular Soups. Just go to my website, Heloise.com, to order, or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed, business-size envelope, to: Heloise/ Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’ll find that many people love to make a meal out of a good soup and warm, delicious bread. It is a great meal on a chilly afternoon.

Dear Heloise: Here’s an idea for you: I hosted a luncheon for a group of eight women. Instead of having place cards, I went to a bakery and had them make chocolate cookies about the size of saucers, with the first name of each person written in chocolate icing on the top of each cookie. I then placed the cookies in the middle of each plate. My guests loved it!

Jennifer R., Fairborn, Ohio

Dear Readers: Here are some hints about eating out, and saving time and money:

● Reservations are more easily made late in the day. There likely are cancellations and no-shows.

● Lunch can cost half of what dinner costs. Sure, it’s less food, but portions are huge these days.

● Figuring a tip in your head is easy. If your bill is $50, 10 percent is $5; 20 percent is $10. Fifteen percent is right in the middle. Always tip for good service.

Dear Heloise: An easy way to open those pesky hard-to-open bottle tops: Place the container upside down on a round “gripper.” Push down and turn. Voilà!

Norma P., Purcellville, Va.

Dear Heloise: Today, we call it “recycling”; back then we called it “necessary saving.” Even string had value.

My grandmother would repeat in Italian, “Imparare! Imparare!” — “Learn! Learn!” To this day, I do things I learned then.

Erminia L., West Palm Beach

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.