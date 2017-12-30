Dear Heloise: When I was packing for my honeymoon, my mother suggested that I place each dress in a dry-cleaning bag to keep it from getting wrinkled. It worked like a charm! My garments always looked nice because the bags allowed the clothes to slide against one another.

Tracy L., Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Tracy L.: Good hint, and one I use when I pack. It also is a little protection if something opens or spills in your suitcase.

Dear Heloise: As an experienced traveler, I’ve learned a thing or two about packing for a trip and other hints I’d like to share.

Try local foods in a new place. Don’t go to a fast-food place like one you have at home! Don’t know where to go? Ask the locals. They always know the best places for food.

Slow down. It’s impossible to see 10 countries in 10 days. Don’t overplan. Sometimes the best adventures are unplanned. Pack less. However, include a pair of earplugs, a tube of sunblock, a hat, a scarf and a tube of antibacterial cream.

Roger T., Aspen, Colo.

Dear Heloise: Please tell “ETs” (enthusiastic travelers) to remember to occasionally phone home and let the rest of the family know where they are and how they are. My son and his buddies love to travel to all parts of the globe, and it worries me when he goes for long stretches of time without letting us know he’s okay. If we had to find him for some reason, we wouldn’t know where to start if we didn’t know what hotel or campground to search.

Helen U., Belle Glade, Fla.

Dear Heloise: While waiting for our daughter to be born, my niece cut out and collected only baby hints from your mother’s column. She then got an “autograph book” and put all of those hints in it. She gave it to me as a gift at one of my baby showers. I still have it!

Judy E., Little Rock

Dear Heloise: When I stay overnight as a guest, I always make up my bed. But first I remove the sheets I slept on because I assume my hosts will want to put clean sheets on the bed for the next occupant. At least the room will look neat until then. Also, I put my used washcloth, bath and hand towels with the dirty sheets.

Sherry G., Cecil, Ala.

Sherry G., I’ve printed this before, but I must add, ask your host/hostess first. Some don’t want you stripping the bed. And don’t put wet towels in the bundle, as the wash may not be done right away.

Dear Readers: When you are traveling by plane, use colorful ribbon or yarn tied around the handle of your luggage, or a large name tag that’s unusual. If your luggage does not arrive, go to the airline’s lost and found ASAP. Also, take a photo of the bag before you check it.

