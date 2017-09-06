Dear Heloise: I have a “junk drawer” in my kitchen, and I was wondering if your readers have these also. What do they toss in the junk drawer? What does the junk drawer say about the family? Do people clean out the junk drawer?

Mine is dedicated to tools, beauty products and makeup, believe it or not, and I clean it out about every six months!

Barbara F. in Colorado

Barbara F. in Colorado: Let’s ask! Doesn’t every household have a junk drawer in the kitchen or foyer? First-aid supplies, hammers and nails, tape, postage stamps, spare change, ticket stubs — a veritable historical reservoir of stuff.

Readers, let’s discuss! Do you have “real estate” in your home dedicated as a catchall for random things? What things? Do you clean it out? Do you find things in there that you forgot you had? Email pictures of your junk drawer to Heloise@Heloise.com, and we’ll share them on the website!

Dear Heloise: My co-worker’s sister is going to sell me her old television for $30. When I go pick it up, I’m going to make sure I have exact change; it’d be tacky to expect change back when she’s making me such a great deal!

Becky S. in San Antonio

Becky S. in San Antonio: This is a great hint for the flea market, too, or wherever you are negotiating a deal.

Dear Heloise: I had three of the cutest votive candleholders, which were given to me at Easter. They were shaped like standing bunnies and looked nice on my coffee table, but when Easter was over, I decided to repurpose them to hold my makeup pencils and brushes. Now they sit on my bathroom counter and make it easier for me to reach for what I need in the morning when applying my makeup.

April W., Springfield, Mo.

Dear Heloise: My husband came up with a great idea. I give him the job of dicing onions (aren’t I terrible?). When finished, he washes his hands and rubs them lightly with lemon juice. The odor is immediately gone.

Barbara P., Middletown, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I’m pregnant, and I discovered that a bandeau bra just under my “bump” makes a good support for my belly.

I’ll (we’ll?) grow out of it pretty fast, but for now, it’s helping with my comfort level. And don’t worry; it’s not too tight!

They make support bands for baby bumps, but they are expensive.

Tammy R. in California

Tammy R. in California: Congratulations on your new addition! Give the baby a Heloise Hug!

