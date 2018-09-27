Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about looking for salespeople in department stores:

“Dear Heloise: Two days ago, I went into a major department store to make a purchase, found what I wanted, but I had to hunt down a salesperson to ring it up! So many stores have cut back on one of their most important assets — people.

“Why bother to open your doors if you don’t have enough people to wait on customers, help them find what they are looking for and then ring up the item? And so many salespeople are poorly trained or are burdened with additional chores, making it difficult to pay attention to a customer. I guess customer service is becoming a thing of the past.”

Vicki T., Middle River, Md.

Vicki T.: This seems to be a growing problem across the nation. So, readers, do you face this problem where you live? Write and let us know.

Dear Readers: Here are some new ways to dress up an old plastic plant pot:

● Glue seashells to the outside, put a little plant in and give as a gift.

● Decoupage the outside with old, used stamps, pictures or photographs.

● Glue buttons on the exterior.

● Paint in vibrant colors and add lace, ribbons or other embellishments.

Dear Heloise: My husband is accident-prone. How do I get out bloodstains?

Rhonda B., Walla Walla, Wash.

Rhonda B.: First soak the shirt in cold water — this works best if done immediately. If the stain remains, pour hydrogen peroxide over the area to remove it. (Test a hidden area first to be sure the hydrogen peroxide doesn’t remove any color.) Then wash in cold water and laundry detergent. If you’d like a guide on how to remove stains of nearly every type you can think of, order my pamphlet Heloise’s Handy Stain Guide for Clothing by sending $5, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Stain Guide, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. You also can try dampening the bloodstained area with cold water, then sprinkling on some meat tenderizer. Let it sit for a while, then wash as usual.

Dear Heloise: I never can remember where I parked my car at the mall. Got any good hints for finding it?

Stacy D., Lexington, Ky.

Stacy D.: Look at the huge letters of the store name nearest you, and make a mental note of which row you are parked in. Or if you think you are in the vicinity of your vehicle, press the door lock button on your key fob to get the honking sound, and just follow the noise.

Dear Heloise: My linen closet in my tiny apartment is too cramped and messy. What should I do?

Marla V., Elmira, N.Y.

Marla V.: Fold your towels in half, lengthwise. Then tightly roll them up. They’ll take up less room that way.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.