Dear Readers: When you took driving lessons, were you taught to hold the steering wheel at 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock? Probably so, but updated technology has changed the recommendation. The new protocol, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (nhtsa.gov), is to hold the steering wheel in the 9 o’clock position and the 3 o’clock position.

Steering wheels today typically are smaller than they were years ago, and air-bag deployment could be dangerous when your hands are on the 10 and 2 positions.

Want more steering hints? Always turn the steering wheel with both hands on the outside of the wheel (NEVER with just the palm of your hand or your knee!). Always use your turn signal, and give drivers around you plenty of notice that you are turning.

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in the (Elizabethtown, Ky.) News- Enterprise and would like to share a “helpful hint” with your readers.

A use for extra blankets is to donate them to a homeless shelter. Nearly every community has some homeless people. Contact your shelter or church to find out what is needed. They also can use hats, gloves, socks, shoes and boots, sleeping bags and personal-hygiene items.

Judie F., Vine Grove, Ky.

Dear Heloise: Young families should get with it and use cloth diapers to save money. It is more work, but not like our grandmothers had to do it.

You can rinse the diaper in the toilet first, and with our great washers and dryers today, there should be no excuse for not using cloth diapers to “save our environment”!

Cyndi C., Massanutten, Va.

Dear Heloise: I’m a professional makeup artist, and mascara is my favorite cosmetic. It can open up the eyes and make them appear brighter. But there’s an application technique that I think women might not know about.

Here’s what I mean: The brush is important in application. I pull the brush straight out, start at the base of the lashes and wiggle the brush, then fan upward. This deposits a lot of product at the base, and makes the lashes appear fuller. I allow drying time, then add another coat. Try it — your eyes will look great!

W.D. in Detroit

Dear Heloise: Which way do our letter carriers prefer mail placed in a curbside box — flat in the box, or propped up against the side?

Jean B., Benton, Ark.

Jean B.: Mail carriers, do you have a preference? Is one way easier, more efficient or faster than another way? Should be an interesting discussion!

Dear Heloise: I always have cash on me, but it’s a $100 bill. I’m not likely to blow the hundred on something silly, but if I have a true emergency, I have cash so I can get help. Works for me!

Devin D. in Colorado

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.