Dear Heloise: I do a lot of business all over the country. It is important to identify yourself as soon as the call is answered. Skip the time-wasting pleasantries, because no one finds it interesting. (Heloise here: I don’t agree on this point. It depends on who you are talking to and what the relationship is.) I have a landline with no caller ID, so it’s nice to know who is on the line.

Helen R., Manhattan, Kan.

Dear Heloise: When we travel by air, I always take a picture of the baggage-claim check that the agent attaches to the back of the boarding pass. That way, I don’t have to hunt for it if I get to my destination before my luggage does, and I don’t worry about the airline losing track of the claim check number.

Betsy S., Kensington, Md.

Dear Heloise: I am always worried about travel mugs and takeout coffee cups being spilled in my car or on my blouse. So, I cut a straw short enough to stick out of the lid hole. That way, I can sip the coffee without tipping the cup up. But be sure the coffee is cool enough to drink.

S.G., Omaha

Dear Heloise: While potty-training my children, I put blue food coloring in the toilet water and told them they could magically turn the water green. This is especially effective with boys.

Kristine, Monmouth County, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I belong to a lost-and-found pet group, and we use Facebook. Recently, a man posted a photo of a woman, saying she had stolen his dog. It was discovered later that the name and photo he used were not real. Please urge your readers to be cautious when giving out information on someone’s whereabouts. We do not know this man’s intentions, but they obviously were not good.

Lisa Z., via email

Lisa Z.: Thanks for the caution. Readers, PLEASE stop and think before automatically assuming information is correct. Consider the source, and double-check before jumping on the bandwagon.

Dear Heloise: In Monday’s Sound Off, perhaps you could change the title to “random acts of kindness” or something along those lines.

Liz A., via email

Liz A.: I do run “Sound On” comments from readers. The “Sound Off” is so readers can comment on something they find irritating. Bring on the “Sound Ons”!

Dear Heloise: I discovered that an empty cereal box is useful to collect discarded paper and envelopes for recycling in the office. It is sturdier than a paper sack, and it fits conveniently on the shelf. It is easy to toss into the recycle bin when full.

Don T., Sacramento

