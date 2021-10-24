She and her husband, Chris, would visit their Boston-area Home Depot every few days or so, pestering employees about when they expected new inventory. In early September, an employee told Chris to be patient for just a few more days while they set up the display. The next time he was in the store, Chris spied an Inferno in a roped-off, employees-only area, and asked a different employee if he could have it. She shrugged and said yes. He had to order an extra-large Lyft to get it home.