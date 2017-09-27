Travis Loiselle and Jenn Eng share a kiss on the roof of the Hay-Adams Hotel in the District. They were married Aug. 5. (Terri Baskin Photography)

Jenn Eng kept the backstory of how she met Travis Loiselle under wraps for more than a decade. In fact, it wasn’t until her wedding day that her parents learned the full story of how a final high school hurrah — and a big little lie — led to their introduction, relationship and marriage.

It was 2003, and a 17-year-old Jenn asked to borrow her parents’ Pontiac for a casual sleepover at a friend’s home in Vienna. Instead, she and her three girlfriends drove to the District to go dancing at the now-shuttered 18-and-older Club Insomnia.

“My parents were sort of strict,” says Jenn, 32. “I wasn’t allowed to start dating until 16, and I had a strict curfew.”

Armed with MapQuest directions and borrowed IDs, they made their way to the club. Right away, two young men spotted the group from across the crowded room.

Although Travis, then 19 and in the Marines, was on his way out, he encouraged his roommate, Chris, to approach them, noting that he thought Jenn was cute.

Travis and Jenn pose with their wedding party. Jenn’s high school girlfriends, and co-conspirators from their initial night out, served as bridesmaids. (Terri Baskin Photography)

Chris took his advice and hit it off with Jenn’s friend, Malia. They exchanged numbers and, soon after, started dating. But since Malia was 17 and Chris was 19, her parents insisted they only go on double dates with friends. Chris recalled Travis’s interest and suggested Jenn join them for dinner at Olive Garden.

When Travis arrived in head-to-toe denim — including his shoes — Jenn was skeptical. But they developed a rapport over the course of the night and bonded over their shared interests, including hip-hop, video games and Taco Bell chalupas.

They continued chaperoning Malia and Chris over the next few weeks, which gradually led to dating. Jenn invited Travis to her senior prom, and when she headed to Columbia University in the fall, they continued dating long distance.

“Our friends would describe us as maximizers. We like to move at a pretty fast pace and see, and try, everything,” says Travis, 34. “We have type A personalities and strong opinions, which leads to some very colorful debates. . . . But our foundation, and our values, are aligned, and because of that, we have an unspoken and innate understanding of one another.”

The distance was tough, but the two managed with regular phone calls and weekend trips. Travis, then assigned to the Marine Barracks at Eighth and I streets in Washington, drove to New York almost every Friday. “He was very, very persistent,” Jenn says.

Their relationship was again tested when Travis was reassigned to a base near Oceanside, Calif., in 2005 and then deployed to Iraq. He suggested they end their relationship preemptively, but Jenn was confident they could work it out.

A 2003 photo of Travis and Jenn, taken before Jenn's senior prom. (Courtesy of Jennifer Eng)

“I had a white knight complex,” Travis admits. “I didn’t want her to be hung up on me if I was KIA [killed in action].”

For months, they could communicate only through letters and a shared audiotape. “Because we had limited conversations, we tried to be as efficient as possible,” says Jenn, a strategy manager at Deloitte Consulting. “We were forced to put ourselves out there in a very real fashion.”

After his tour of duty, Travis decided to leave the Marines and move to New York to be closer to Jenn. “I had made it pretty clear, early on, that I was not interested in being a Marine wife,” she explains. “I had my own career aspirations, and living on different military bases didn’t seem appealing to me.”

A year later, they moved into a 300-square-foot studio in Manhattan. “We didn’t have any space or money,” Jenn says.

It didn’t matter. In the city, their relationship blossomed from a teenage romance into a more adult partnership. “Having someone who knows you so well, because they’ve been with you for so long, is reassuring,” says Travis, an executive support analyst at Accenture. “You have a person to confide in, a partner who truly supports you and a friend who knows you more than you probably know yourself.”

In 2013, Jenn enrolled in an MBA program at Northwestern University and they moved to Evanston, Ill. Confident in the future of their relationship, she spent two semesters away from Travis for career development in Seattle and Barcelona.

“A lot of my friends in grad school were like, ‘Oh, my God! How can you intern away from Travis? And I’d be like, ‘Listen, it’s going to be a piece of cake. I can FaceTime or text him whenever I want,’ ” Jenn says.

“We saw each other’s faces almost every night,” Travis adds.

After Jenn graduated in 2015, the couple returned to New York, where they now live on the Upper West Side with their two Yorkshire terriers, Max and Daisy.

Loved ones began to wonder whether a proposal was on the horizon. “A lot of our friends like to joke that they met us when we were single, met their significant other and got married before we got married,” Jenn says with a laugh. “But for us, it was a normal evolution. It was never a question of ‘Where is this going? Is he committed?’ ”

Travis agrees: “We saw the evidence, so we never had to ask.”

In fall 2016, the couple planned a trip to Arizona to celebrate their 13th dating anniversary. On their last night away, they went on a sunset hike, overlooking the capital.

As Travis began to reminisce about their relationship, Jenn seemed, well, distracted. “I wanted to get some [Instagram photos] of the sunset — it was great lighting — and he just wanted to talk about our relationship,” she says. “I was like, ‘Okay, but a road runner just ran in front of us and I want to take a photo!’ ”

But when Travis launched into W.B. Yeats’s romantic poem, “Cloths of Heaven,” Jenn perked up and put down the phone. There would be other sunsets, not proposals.

Moments later, Travis proposed.

On Aug. 5, the couple tied the knot on the top floor of the Hay-Adams Hotel, overlooking the White House. Jenn’s high school girlfriends, and co-conspirators from that 2003 night out, were bridesmaids. The bride wore a lilac Hayley Paige dress, and the groom donned a midnight blue tux, inspired by Daniel Craig’s look in the James Bond movie “Skyfall.”

Jenn’s teenage indiscretion was finally revealed during wedding toasts, but her parents laughed it off. She may have faked her way into that club, but their romance was real.

