

Andy Longosz and Stephanie Somerville lived apart for nearly six years before they were married this July. (Abby Jiu)

This is a story of true love. Not the feet-sweeping stuff of fairy tales, but real, imperfect, exceptional love. The kind of love that is rooted in the mundane, born of confusion and sustained by second chances. The kind of love that understands nothing is easy, that is familiar with upset stomachs and midnight drives and tough goodbyes. The kind of love that knows patience is as important as passion. The kind of love that takes nothing for granted.

[Are you getting married in the Washington region? Tell us why we should feature your nuptials here.]

It started, as these things often do, with a miscommunication. Stephanie Somerville, 27, and Andy Longosz, 28, had orbited each other for years. Both of their families lived in the Washington area, and their brothers were boyhood friends. But before Stephanie ended up taking Andy’s extra ticket to a Bruce Springsteen concert at Nationals Park in 2012, they had never even shaken hands.

In the days before the show, Andy and Stephanie texted about their hopes for the set list, and the conversation flowed naturally from there. Still, Andy thought he was doing Stephanie’s family a favor by bringing her along. Stephanie thought it was a date.

Nevertheless, at the concert, their conversation connection turned quickly to chemistry. Chitchat gave way to dancing, and they shared their first kiss as Springsteen howled about believing in a promised land. It was only the fifth song of the set. But Stephanie was nervous and newly 21, and the Twisted Teas did her in. She made Andy drive her home, and when he dropped her off, he was disenchanted.

“It was magical at first, but we went from high to way, way down,” he says. “She sent me a message the next day asking to get together again, and I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know anymore.’ ”

Lucky for them both, Andy decided to give it another shot, after talking the night through with friends, who reminded him how engaged he’d been in their early conversations. They went on their first real date a few days later, to the National Aquarium in Baltimore. He was swept up in her passions — for animals, for philanthropy, for family. She was impressed by his smarts and sweetness.

Andy and Stephanie are neither total soul mates nor polar opposites. He is pragmatic and hard working, a thinker and a planner. She is exuberant and compassionate, a caretaker and explorer. There’s no single reason, but after that day at the aquarium, something kept them tethered.

In the beginning, he was living in Baltimore and working as a researcher at the National Institutes of Health. She was living at home in Falls Church, working and taking night classes in psychology. Neither had any intention of moving to be with the other. They just decided to make it work.

“The important thing is to have individual growth and together growth,” Andy says. “We’d talk and FaceTime when we could, but at the same time, we could focus on school and work and not always worry about being together all the time.”

Tending a love from a distance teaches many lessons. Compromise, Andy and Stephanie learned, is more ebb and flow than 50/50 split. They mastered the strange art of creative substitution. They discovered, despite their best efforts, that their precious time together wasn’t immune to the indignities of regular life.

While Andy was in graduate school in Baltimore, Stephanie took the train to meet him on weekends. When Stephanie’s grandmother was dying of cancer, it was Andy’s turn to come to her. Sometimes, when she said she needed him, he drove to her in the middle of the night.

They turned small gestures into a language of their own. If Andy had to leave for work before Stephanie woke up, he’d leave flowers and a note in the driver’s seat of her car. On special occasions, she’d give him multiple cards: some from her, some from her pets, with messages like “Thanks for cleaning up my poop.” They watched entire TV shows over FaceTime, counting down to ensure that they both started at the same moment. When Andy traveled, he would bring the stuffed dog Stephanie had given him and send her pictures of the pup tucked into the hotel bed.

“They’re just tiny things looking back, but they mattered a lot,” Stephanie says. “I always knew he was thinking of me.”

Early in their relationship, on one of their first trips together, Stephanie got an upset stomach after dinner. Mortified, she locked herself in the bathroom. On a whim, Andy decided to cheer her up by sliding leftover soy sauce packets from dinner under the bathroom door, one by one.

“There must have been more than 30 of them,” Andy says. “I just wanted to make her laugh.”

Andy decided to propose in July 2017 at the end of an elaborate, multicountry trip to Africa with Stephanie’s mom. It was supposed to be a dream vacation, but it turned into a parade of mishaps. The ring wasn’t ready in time and had to be shipped overseas. He wanted the proposal to be a surprise, but she was suspicious and then heartbroken when he convinced her nothing special was planned. She wanted to cut the trip short after her mother broke her ankle. But none of that mattered when Andy went down on one knee, on a rooftop in the Seychelles. He set up a tripod, with a camera bearing a picture of Stephanie’s late grandmother.

“With Grammy as my witness, will you marry me?” he asked.

On July 28, Stephanie and Andy were married at Washington National Cathedral before 130 guests. For one storybook day, everything cooperated. The weather was perfect. They nailed the ballroom lift for their first dance, which they had labored over for weeks. Their temperamental getaway car — Andy’s grandpa’s old Mercedes — ran smoothly when they escaped to the reception at Anderson House in Dupont Circle.

After their honeymoon to the French Riviera, Spain and several African countries, Andy and Stephanie will finally be living together — for the first time in nearly six years — in New York, where Andy is a manager at human data-science company IQVIA.

After years of being deprived by distance, they are most excited about ordinary things. Stephanie is looking forward to not coming home to an empty house and having someone to take out the trash with, and Andy is thrilled to get to wake up beside her each morning and to watch TV together in person. They want to start cooking. In their registry, they asked for recipe cards so they could build a repertoire, bit by bit.

Being married hasn’t been transformative; they feel the same, they say, which is exactly how it should be. They’re sure they’ll keep loving each other as they have for years, in sickness and in health, for better and for worse. The only difference is now, they get to do it side by side.

Before the wedding, the priest asked Stephanie and Andy to bring in items that bore significance in their relationship and present them to each other. They both brought soy sauce.