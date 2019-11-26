The pair — producers-slash-vocalists Laura Les and Dylan Brady — are literally shouting for it on their latest album, “1000 gecs,” a pithy blast of absurdism that feels as giddy as it does garish. Context has a lot to do with it how it goes down, too. Listening to “1000 gecs” online is an opportunity to steep yourself in their capricious style-smooshing amid the bafflement, derision, hype and glee of the social media scrum. Seeing 100 gecs perform live, however, is your chance to see if the friction generates genuine, IRL fun.

AD

AD

Sadly, more yeesh: When the duo opened for rap troupe Brockhampton at the Anthem in Washington on Monday night, their 25 minutes onstage felt unpredictable in the worst way. Why did all of these high-energy, high-fructose, hyper-colorful ditties feel sapped of their vitality, stripped of their sweetness and drained of their saturation? What was going wrong up there? Maybe the room was too big, or maybe the hour was too early, or maybe the crowd was too stiff, or maybe the tour had been too grueling, or maybe this band is already blinking out.

The night began auspiciously enough, with Les and Brady schlepping a malformed Christmas tree out to the center of the stage, then ripping into “Stupid Horse,” a strangely exhilarating song about misadventures at a racetrack. It sounded like Nyan Cat covering a forgotten Mighty Mighty Bosstones b-side. Brady was sporting a pointy hat that he stole from a scarecrow while Les wore a surgical mask, and once that “Stupid Horse” had galloped off into the pixelated sunset, they cheered themselves on, shrieking in Auto-Tuned joy spasms.

But that energy seemed to evaporate almost immediately. During an instrumental interlude deeper in the set, Les dashed off the opening riff of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” on the guitar — and by evoking that song’s big refrain, 100 gecs seemed to be asking itself a question: Where do we go now?

AD

AD

Only during the group’s serrated signature cut, “Money Machine,” did everything finally cohere. The beat felt steady and satisfying. The bass performed deep tissue massage. The vocals felt pleading, then cathartic. Stylistically, “Money Machine” may have taken the long way around, but it eventually parked itself in the sweet spot that so many pop songs aim for.

Maybe 100 gecs isn’t all that weird. Maybe the world is all that boring.

Read more by Chris Richards:

AD