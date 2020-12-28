The Washington Post talked to five counselors about what they heard in sessions with clients this year — and what they felt as the tumult of 2020 upended their own lives.

Gracie Bates-Davis is a Chicago therapist with patients ranging in age from 13 to 65. She lives her husband, a police officer, and three Boston terriers.

Alan Lefkowitz has been in practice in Manhattan since 1972. He is a married grandfather of nine who works with a lot of comedians and tech professionals.

Lori Gottlieb is a counselor and author in Los Angeles who lives with her teenage son and sees mostly couples.

Ty David Lerman is a Houston counselor who works extensively with the LGBT community. He lives with his husband and three Australian shepherds.

Jessica MacNair is a therapist and owner of Virginia’s Falls Church Wellness Center (where the number of mental health counselors on staff has doubled this year to keep up with demand). She lives with her husband and two children.

What follows is an oral history of 2020, as told to The Post by therapists. The interviews have been edited for clarity and length (our heartache may be limitless, but newspaper articles must end eventually).

January-February

Lerman: January is always a time of, like, new birth. There’s a lot of energy around re-creating ourselves.

Bates-Davis: The holidays have so many emotions for people. But the overall vibe for people was, “Hey, I’m going to plan for my year. I’m going to plan trips and intentions and goals and be really motivated for the year.”

Gottlieb: Kobe Bryant had died. That was a big deal in L.A. where I am. It was like, “Oh, this is going to be the worst thing that happens this year.”

Lefkowitz: We were dealing with the normal, everyday kind problems. People coming in with problems in terms of how they relate. The pandemic was not really in everyone’s consciousness. And the impeachment was happening, so that was weighing on a lot of people.

Lerman: When Trump was acquitted, there were definitely feelings around that. We knew when he was impeached that nothing was going to come of it because it would have had to go to the Senate. But there were a lot of feelings of injustice. Like, “Why even bother?”

Bates-Davis: The virus was starting to come up in sessions. People would ask, “Did you see the news? Do you think that could be a possibility here? What do you think would happen with our current administration?”

MacNair: I had one client who was so anxious about it we had to consider possible hospitalization.

March

Lerman: The fear of the unknown is the largest universal fear. It crosses genders, cultures, countries and continents. We were so terrified just because we had no information. It was so new.

Bates-Davis: I remember my last client walked out the door at 9 p.m. on a Thursday night. I left my legal pad out as if I would be back soon. I remember telling people, “This is going to be temporary. I’m sure if it does come to shutdown, we’ll all be back to our regular routine soon.” Everyone felt like, “Okay, we’re scared, we don’t know what to anticipate. But it’s going to be temporary.”

MacNair: Schools shut down, and everyone had to learn from home. My daughter is still young. She’s 8 and can’t sit in front of a computer by herself all day. I’m running to check on her in between [virtual] sessions with clients. And it was just absolute chaos.

Gottlieb: There was just lots of scrambling to try to figure out, like, how do you manage?

MacNair: My husband and I looked at each other every day like, ‘This isn’t doable.’ Same thing with my clients who had kids at home. They’re like, “How am I supposed to do life like this?”

Lefkowitz: There was a lot of anxiety about work and unemployment. And the prospect of being locked into your apartment. It’s one thing if you kind of want to get away from everybody. And so it’s a refuge, going home. But if you’re stuck there, it kind of feels like a prison.

Gottlieb: My dad died on the 16th. The mortuary was like, “You can’t have people come here.” And so it was just me and my mother and my brother and his wife and our kids in L.A. We couldn’t sit shiva. We couldn’t have people around us. It was just a lot of trying to do grief long-distance.

MacNair: I lost all my front-line workers to their work. Anybody who was a nurse, or a doctor or worked in a hospital, I basically didn’t see from mid-March until probably May.

April

Gottlieb: People just panicked. “Are we going to get this virus? Who’s going to get sick?” Just massive anxiety in every way. “How do we financially manage? How do we make sure we don’t get the virus? How much toilet paper do we get?”

Bates-Davis: It started to set in for people that this is going to last a lot longer. And a lot of my clients were telling me stories about being furloughed or being laid off. People who often weren’t on medication decided they wanted medication to help them manage such a huge transition in their lives.

Lefkowitz: The increase in new-patient inquiries during the first two weeks was a shock, and it has continued. I can’t keep up with it. I started seeing people on Fridays, which is usually my off-day. My wife is also a therapist. Now she sees people at one end of the apartment, and I see people at the other end.

Bates-Davis: I was able to switch to telehealth immediately. A lot of people live in multigenerational households, so there’s a lack of privacy. And some people didn’t have a very strong Internet connection.

Lerman: There was a lot of loss. We lost our way of life. We lost relationships. We lost our holidays. We lost travel. We lost our coping skills. We were working through the grief cycles.

MacNair: I was still trying to get the hang of, like Zoom and telehealth. The first couple of days of April I opened my session with a joke or an icebreaker, like, “I didn’t think I’d be seeing you this way.” And the client immediately responded with, “Yeah, my dad just died.” And I was horrified. And I realized I made that joke because I couldn’t read the client’s body language.

May

MacNair: When my front-line workers were able to resurface, they all talked about the exhaustion. I remember some of them, it was like we were finally able to process some of their trauma and actually work through it.

Gottlieb: There were a lot of disagreements within families around, “What does it mean to be safe? What is acceptable?” There were instances where, like, a partner would lie about where they were because they were, like, going in a grocery store.

Lefkowitz: I found in myself, I’d go out to mail something or whatever, and I was becoming phobic in terms of running into people, which was weird. Because if you think about it, that’s the whole fabric of what makes us human. You know, we’re social beings. We relate to people.

Bates-Davis: What I recognized in clients is a lot of discussions about what it might look like to have a change of scenery. “What would it look like if I actually traveled to another state and I worked remotely from there?” Kind of toying with that idea.

Lerman: Sexual relationships were being impacted by stress. Our libido is one of the first things that’s impacted by stress. Every individual is different, but generally when we’re highly stressed our energy is reallocated to other places.

June

Lefkowitz: When it got warmer, people started to come out. You’d see them in the park. But the city was still pretty empty. It was like a science fiction movie.

Lerman: Going into the summer parents had this added stress of being home and having to work from home, but also engaging their kids at the same time. And that was a huge strain.

Bates-Davis: It didn’t matter who you were, everyone was impacted by George Floyd’s death. I literally had people that were not emotionally stable anymore. It was like the pivotal event to push people over their emotional breaking point. I saw a lot of people really struggling with questions, having a hard time controlling their emotions, having a lot of physical sensations. A lot of people started to have severe issues with sleeping. A lot of issues with eating. People really struggling to actually focus and be productive, especially working from home. And I started to see a lot of people talking about the way employers were actually handling diversity and how most of the time it was probably not handled the best.

Lefkowitz: The diversity of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations added a kind of hopefulness. So, there was a better energy then.

Gottlieb: George Floyd woke people up to how interconnected we all are. And I think that for some of my clients, it gave them purpose, in the sense of, “I want to do something in the world. I’m sitting in my house, and I feel like I’m just existing. And now there’s something tangible that I can do.”

July-August

MacNair: For my clients, it was like, “Okay, it’s the summer. We can go outside and see people in a socially distant manner.” I started holding meetings on my front lawn, and it was amazing. It was so great to see everybody.

Bates-Davis: With couples and also in multigenerational families, a lot of discussions about family dynamics were coming to a head. They’ve never spent that much time together in same place.

Gottlieb: There were a lot of fights between couples about, “If our school gives us the option of going back in person, what should we do?” And sometimes the parents were on the same page, but the kid wasn’t. I also saw lots of teenagers with a lot of depression who were just really, really suffering.

Lerman: People with a more active sex life, in terms of casual sex, were like, “I can’t. I can’t keep doing this.” We saw people create pods of sex partners who they were actively interviewing to make sure they were practicing isolation. We found people who were literally pairing up and living together for that exact same purpose, and they were casual sex partners or cuddle partners just so that they could have and maintain that physical connection.

Bates-Davis: I noticed a lot of “You know what? We’re so tired of this.” This cognitive dissonance. Every few days they were being tested because they were pushing boundaries and being around friends and going to social events and doing things. As a therapist that is really difficult. We never tell people how to live their lives.

Lefkowitz: I didn’t take a vacation. In August everyone goes away. But I worked because everyone was isolated and I felt like I couldn’t do that to people. I’m exhausted.

September

MacNair: The public schools in Virginia were virtual, so my clients were dealing with not just having their kids underfoot but having to be tech support and deal with their kids’ frustration and talk to the teachers. So, that was a new wave of frustration and disappointment.

Bates-Davis: I remember the first day of virtual learning. I had a few clients scheduled that day who were teenagers. They burst into tears during therapy. They felt that the classwork was really a lot that the first day, and they felt that the course material went by really quickly. And then they had difficulty sitting still for that many hours in the day, and they didn’t know how they were going to do it.

MacNair: And my clients who are teachers — honestly, it’s a similar experience to the front-line workers. They’re really working 12 to 16 hour days. I have a teacher client; we had to work on figuring out how to make sure she’s sleeping for more than 3½ hours a night. I mean, that’s not okay.

Lefkowitz: There was anxiety about, “What’s going to happen with the next wave?” And there were people who were actually running out of money and having to give up their apartments and move back in with relatives. And a lot of people have difficulty with their families.

Gottlieb: At that point I think people became numb. Where they had been really afraid and really scared, and then really sad and grieving, I think they became overwhelmed and numb. It became, like, “Yeah, we heard about how many deaths there were today,” or, “We heard my friend’s mother died today.” And they’re sad that they’re numb to it.

Lerman: Also, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

October

MacNair: September was rough, and then I feel like October somehow got worse.

Lerman: This is when self-care took a plummet and we became media junkies.

MacNair: You add in the stress of the election and it was like people forgot how to sleep, right? I could probably count on one hand the number of sessions that were not surrounding the news cycle, the election.

Bates-Davis: A month-and-a-half, two months before the election, people were scheduling with me: “Can I get on your schedule for that week?”

Gottlieb: Some people were very energized by the election. One of the things that happened during the pandemic is the sameness of everything, it’s like Groundhog Day every day. With the election people felt like something exciting was going to happen.

Bates-Davis: People were really struggling with, like, hygiene and cleaning their places and making meals because they’re just in such a rut that they’re like, ‘Well, I’ve been wearing the same pajama pants for three days.” You could see it in people’s faces. They didn’t even have the energy to say, “I’m fine.” They were really like, “You know, it’s not great.”

MacNair: I was so burnt out with my job in October and then I just thought, “I don’t know if I can keep doing this.”

Lefkowitz: It was the prospect of another lockdown. Once you get out of the prison, you don’t want to go back in. The first time it’s shocking, but somehow you get adjusted to it. Then you get out and get a breath of fresh air and you don’t want to go back.

MacNair: I decided to see clients in person. I felt like I could mitigate the risk — my office is big, my windows could be open, we could sit 15 feet apart. So I took a handful of clients that way for a few weeks. Once the numbers got bad again, I stopped doing that. But it was like the energy that I needed. I needed to see somebody in person and just have a session that way. And it was almost euphoric.

November

Lerman: We woke up the day after the election and it’s still going and it’s going and going for days.

MacNair: The election happens, but then we’re in limbo.

Lefkowitz: People were really tortured by it.

MacNair: I had a client who was awake for 48 hours, seriously, just straight awake watching the news — starting to, you know, decompensate mentally.

Lerman: It’s just yet another opportunity for uncertainty.

MacNair: And then we had Thanksgiving. I thought I was actually going to be able to take my first couple of days off and be home with my kids, and clean or bake or whatever. But I got contacted by six clients, saying, “Please, can I just have a session?” They were facing the same issues: “I don’t feel comfortable traveling” or “I don’t feel comfortable having the family over.” And they were having these absolutely horrible arguments, fights, not knowing how to handle it.

December

MacNair: I had the expectation that once the vaccines were landing the mood would shift. But I think people are really still in it, especially those who are not seeing their families or just feel like it’s going to be another six or nine months of this.

Bates-Davis: I’ve seen some of my clients who are among people of color that they have really struggled with, “Will this vaccine be safe?” There’s also a lot of financial strain in December. And people in crisis not able to work.

Lefkowitz: It’s not good. It still feels like that fevered pitch of anxiety level. There’s a lot of hopelessness and isolation.

Bates-Davis: I’ve seen people that struggled so hard to even be able to concentrate during a meeting. They’re emotional. They’re crying. They’re breaking down. I’ve filled out more short-term disability forms this year than any other year.

Lerman: Thoughts of suicide and death and just checking out have risen. I talk about this more with my clients than maybe I ever have before.

MacNair: A lot of people are experiencing PTSD and are super-depressed. And a lot of people are talking about, “if this can happen, what else can happen?”

Lerman: We’re all exhausted from this year. The word is “burnout.”

Gottlieb: The holidays are stressful anyway because families always have different ideas about, you know, all of the old resentments and conflicts. The thing that has given people the most solace during the holidays has been that they have covid as a perfect rationalization. They can say, “You know what? We’re going to relax at home this year.”