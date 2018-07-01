“Please tell me you’re OK.”

“Please please please.”

That’s what I frantically emailed Rob Hiaasen on Thursday afternoon, when TVs in the Washington Post newsroom suddenly broadcast live footage of the evacuation of the Annapolis Capital Gazette while an active shooter was inside.

I had done a quick search of my email inbox to find his address with no luck; I wound up finding it through a mutual friend, who mentioned having written me earlier this summer with no reply. Guilt, remorse and doubt soon ricocheted around my brain: Hadn’t Rob emailed me a while back? Did I ever get back to him? Did I forget to respond?

Rob was my desk buddy at the Baltimore Sun, where I worked as a film critic in the late 1990s, when the paper was justifiably revered for its dedication to narrative journalism. As a general assignment features reporter, Rob embodied the distinct gifts of a great GA writer: He was curious, thoughtful, alert to irony and careful never to deploy it at the expense of the weak or vulnerable. His writing evinced the perfect balance of self-effacement and effortless style that only comes with intensely concentrated work and attention to craft.

He was also incredibly funny, as was noted in most remembrances of Rob, 59, who was one of five Capital employees killed Thursday. As office neighbors, we developed an oeuvre of goofy private jokes. He was “Murr” to my “Mare,” as fans of the old “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its banter between Mary Richards and Murray Slaughter will appreciate. He reveled in eavesdropping on my conversations with disgruntled readers, including serial complainers he grew to recognize by name (“How’s your friend Mr. Wilhelm doing these days?”). During those years, I was still covering the South by Southwest Film Festival, and he would insist on my reading the festival’s music lineup aloud, delighting in the band’s names. If memory serves, his favorites included Sparklehorse, Grumpyhead and the Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs.

Rob and I would often grab lunch together, but one day he insisted on driving someplace outside the Sun’s Calvert Street neighborhood. As we drove further and further away from the city, finally taking Interstate 695 to Essex, my puzzlement turned to rising panic. How well did I know this guy? Cut to Rob and Ann zooming at warp speed toward the open waters of the Chesapeake Bay. It turned out Rob was taking us both on an impromptu trip on his beloved boat, just because. I wasn’t happy — I was far too task-oriented for that kind of lark — and I let him have it on the way back to the office.

I regret that now, as much as I regret losing track of our friendship as our lives and careers drifted apart. I remember Rob impulsively grabbing my mother’s hand to dance at my Baltimore wedding, his towering 6-foot-5 frame towering over her birdlike 5-foot-2. We’d get together for lunch here and there, but soon those meet-ups became rarer. Did we email? Did I overlook one? Please tell me you’re OK. Please please please.

Over the past few days, Rob’s friends and colleagues have been sharing pictures, memories and smiles — it’s too early for laughs. But they will return, eventually. Rob, whom we will memorialize Monday night, would insist upon it, just as he would appreciate how his essence — made of up equal parts joie de vivre, tenderness, compassion and humor — has been so aptly captured in the reminiscences that have poured out since his death.

What to do with the regret, the persistent self-doubt? Why wasn’t I a better friend; how can I atone for that going forward? By cultivating Rob’s spontaneity, modesty, sensitivity and inquisitiveness. By taking the time and energy to mentor young writers, a vocation Rob nurtured with dedication and his signature enthusiasm. By paying more attention, with more generosity of spirit, to the world around me and to the people in it. By taking time more often to stop and smell the sea air.

And, God willing and the bay don’t rise, by returning my damn emails.