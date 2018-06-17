Mario Rosales shops at Home Depot in Merrifield, Va., with help from his daughter, Ashley, 7. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

A young couple stood in front of the gift card display at Home Depot on Father’s Day morning, wrestling with the holiday’s most vexing question.

“What is he into?” Maricar Buot wondered, narrowing her eyes at lines of glinting cards beneath a cardboard cutout of a foam finger that read “#1 Dad.”

Her husband, Eugene Buot, laughed nervously. They were on a quest to find a present for his father, and something had drawn them to a Home Depot in the Merrifield section of Fairfax County. They weren’t after power tools, propane tanks or any of the other staples of dad-ness.

“This is so hard,” Eugene said. He circled the display, squatting to see the bottom row. There were cards for Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings. His hand hovered over a $50 Morton’s the Steakhouse gift card. He plucked it off the hook with a sigh.

“He’d like this, right?” His voice betrayed him; this was a trying task. But all around him was evidence they had come to the right place. “Hotel California” leaked from the speakers. Processions of chunky all-white Reeboks, mud-caked hiking boots and soft-soled sandals moved up and down the aisles. Beef jerky hung by the cash registers.

It all seemed to say: Home Depot is the dominion of dads, who are said to have dominion over families, despite being cast as feckless and fumbling. At best, they’re Clark Griswold. At worst, they’re Peter Griffin.

On this day, they were everywhere. They pushed kids through the labyrinth of grills and drills. They played tag with toddlers amid towers of tool kits. They sported “Best Dad Ever” T-shirts. They squinted at shopping lists and called home to double-check things, in the throes of tasks only dads can do.

In the plumbing aisle, Ryan Barnett and his daughter, Isabella, were in the midst of a daddy-daughter adventure. They’d started at Dunkin’ Donuts. Later, they were hoping to finally see “Avengers: Infinity War.” And they had big plans for a project: a fountain to attach to the edge of their pool, so of course they’d come here for supplies.

Even on this day devoted to them, dads get little rest from fatherhood. The festivities always seem to revolve around activities with their kids, which leave them toiling in the sun and teaching little life lessons.

They connected PVC pipes in a strange configuration, swapping off odds and ends like a game of Mousetrap. When it matched the picture, Ryan lofted it into the air with a triumphant cry of “Dun-dun-dun-dun!”

“I think this should be good,” Ryan said. “But if it doesn’t work, there’s plenty of other PVC pipe in the world.”

Then Ryan, 45, speed-walked throughout the store, flagging down employees in pursuit of zip ties, greeting them with a singsong cry of “Hello!”

Isabella, 12, trailed him dutifully.

She was biding her time, waiting for the right moment to surprise him with her handmade card.

“He’s a great dad,” she said.

The customer service counter was busy, clogged with a line of people desperate for advice on gifts they felt ill-equipped to choose. When it comes to buying gifts for dads, people struggle to come up with ideas beyond the realm of, well, dadliness. They give them grills and barbecue equipment, drills and tool kits. They give books about cars and yacht rock CDs. Some, defeated by the mysteriousness of dad’s desires, enlist dad in picking out his own gift.

In the drill aisle, Justin Caudle moved with a rare confidence as he looked for gifts for his father-in-law. He honed in on a package of drill bits, while his wife, Heather, watched, impressed but ­impatient.

“Let’s wrap it up, babe,” she called. They’d just come from breakfast with her dad — a concession by her and her mother since they both hated getting up early. Now they had to find gifts quickly before regrouping at her parents’ house for the requisite Father’s Day cookout.

“I never know what to get my dad,” she said. “Moms are just easier to shop for. With dads, it’s so hard because if they want it, they probably just go out and get it for themselves.”

Justin snagged a magnetic tray for nuts and bolts and a padded tool bag. After a recent move, he had to borrow tons of his father-in-law’s tools. He’d noted what was missing from his collection and resolved to fill the gaps.

“Before this, I used to just get him Scotch and cigars,” Heather said. “Now I just let him do it.”

Beside her, Justin beamed ­beneath the brim of his Nats baseball cap.

“This is definitely what he needs,” Justin said.

Around the corner, Melissa Teresinski stood with her children in a small motorcade of race-car-shaped shopping carts, watching her husband and father compare prices of dehumidifiers. They’d celebrated the holiday with a pancake breakfast, and now they’d come here. They weren’t looking for anything in particular — the trip itself was a kind of gift.

“My dad loves coming here,” she said. “I don’t know why.”

Her father, Alberto Alvarez, 78, leafed through pages of coupons, basking in possibilities for ­discounted home improvement. “No deals,” he said, shaking his head, but he was grinning.

Teresinski laughed as her father conferred with her husband, discussing the pros and cons of each dehumidifier.

“It’s like heaven for him,” Teresinski said. If only for a day.