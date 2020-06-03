Like so many politicians, de Blasio is a horrible listener. In its fullness, “Imagine” calls for the end of property, the end of borders between countries, the end of organized religion, the end of capitalism. And while the mayor might be a dreamer, he’s not the only one. People love to mishear “Imagine” as a ditty about how our righteous beliefs excuse us from taking necessary action. The song has become a lullaby for the privileged: To achieve a more just and peaceful tomorrow, change doesn’t actually have to be worked for, or fought for, or even made — just envisioned.

These song-jacking tactics go back years and years. Ronald Reagan famously tried to use Bruce Springsteen’s antiwar hit “Born in the U.S.A.” to soundtrack his 1984 reelection bid. Beethoven wrote his “Ode to Joy” as a tribute to human equality, but Hitler made a habit of listening to it on his birthday. The meaning of music always belongs to the listener, and that includes the most powerful among us.

We all had a big laugh at something similar in the earliest days of the current pandemic, back when “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot asked her Hollywood pals to each sing a line from “Imagine” for a viral video that generated the ridicule it deserved. First, it was funny. The actors hadn’t agreed on a key, so their rendition sounded like a campfire singalong in hell. Then, it was infuriating. Society is collapsing and we’re supposed to admire these beautiful millionaires for singing sweet-and-sour nothings from the safety of their gated communities? “Imagine no possessions, I wonder if you can.” Okay, you first.

It’s pretty much impossible to imagine anyone bumping “Imagine” in America’s streets tonight. These protesters aren’t just imagining a better world inside their heads. They’re out in public, putting their bodies in harm’s way, demanding justice for black Americans and an end to racist police brutality. In certain swatches of protest footage, we’ve heard rap music blasting in the background — Chief Keef’s “Faneto,” Lil Boosie’s “Set It Off” — explosive songs that became protest anthems the moment they were used as such.

