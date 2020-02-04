“Folks.”

Joe Biden had taken the microphone.

“Well, it looks like it’s gonna be a long night.”

It had been more than three hours since Iowans had headed to their gyms and auditoriums to begin untangling their heads and their hearts as the nation bounced its collective leg in anticipation. But then something, somewhere — possibly everywhere — had gone wrong, and the high human drama of the caucuses devolved into a logistical farce, and a new set of questions emerged: When in God’s name would we learn who won this thing, and would anyone trust that answer when it finally arrived?

It was approaching midnight on the East Coast and there were no results, only refrains.

“Folks,” Biden said. “Each and every one of us knows, deep in our bones, that everything this nation stands for is at stake.”

To his right, at Drake University, were giant letters that underscored the point: “BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of the NATION.”

It’s a battle, all right: head vs. heart, human vs. technology, voter vs. voting system. Biden was part of a parade of candidates who would speak to their supporters and with results still missing because of “inconsistencies” in reporting, nearly everyone would end up declaring themselves a winner. In the fog of unconfirmed tallies and carefully worded “victory” speeches, the only result anyone could agree on was that Iowa lost, and chaos won.

A few hours earlier — a more innocent time — Iowans had come together to do their sacred duty.

Tassi Cook, 28, had arrived to caucus at the gymnasium of the Pleasantville High School nine months pregnant and uncommitted.

Her heart (and boyfriend) was with Bernie Sanders, she said, but her head was with Biden, for whom her conservative father — and others like him, presumably — would vote for in a matchup against President Trump.

“Last time I went for Hillary and maybe that was more head,” Cook said rubbing her belly. “I’m starting to think I should go with my heart.”

She did, but it didn’t really matter. At her caucus, Sanders and Biden tied for second place, prompting a coin toss that Sanders won, putting him next in line behind Pete Buttigieg.

Coin tosses! There was one in neighboring Warren County (Biden beat Amy Klobuchar). There was one in Johnson County (Elizabeth Warren won). In Scott County, a three-way tie resulted in names being pulled from a hat (Biden’s was picked).

It was an injection of random chance during a night that would end — or rather, not end — with official reassurances that order and precision would eventually prevail.

A return to order, after three years of Trumpian chaos, was something that many of the candidates were selling to Iowans in the interminable run-up to this interminable night. “Electability” had emerged as a watchword among voters, in Iowa and elsewhere, whose main priority is not losing to Trump again.

“I want someone who can win,” Zach Heater, Klobuchar’s precinct captain, said Sunday. “I’m willing to go with a boring president for a while.”

What does electability look like? On Friday night in Clive, 10 minutes north of Des Moines, it looked like an endless row of break lights pulling into an overflow parking lot by a megachurch and a bus labeled with the command: “Follow Me to Eternity.” Inside the Horizon Events Center, Sanders surrogate Michael Moore scoffed at the notion of Biden as the safe candidate.

Joe Biden is safe like John Kerry, Moore said. He’s safe like Hillary Clinton.

“I’m tired of losing,” he said. “Aren’t you tired of losing?”

On Saturday, before a Biden event at a community center in North Liberty, one man at a urinal turned to another and said: “Bernie can’t win.” Over in Waterloo, Clarianne Young was rhapsodic about the former vice president. “Everybody knows how much my heart is with Joe Biden,” said Young, 50, who just started working as a DoorDash driver in Cedar Falls. “It’s in my heart. It’s not just in my head.”

She looks at Sanders, 78, and sees a heart attack; she looks at Biden, 77, and sees a man who runs like he’s 20.

There’s nothing precise about electability. It’s in the eye of the beholder, and the beholders in Iowa were determined to get caucus-goers to see it their way. Biden organizers talked about how achievable his goals were. Warren suggested that only she could “unite” the party. “Bernie Beats Trump,” declares a popular Sanders T-shirt. Klobuchar has her own version of that, in green, with so many words per T-shirt that she may as well just hand out fliers.

“Bernie says he’s a socialist,” said Linda Powers, 73, at a Biden rally in Waterloo, a town that’s losing all its jobs making John Deere farm equipment. “That’s not a bad thing in my opinion, but for a lot of people that’s right next to the big C.”

How much does electability have to do with enthusiasm? Buttigieg, whose personal style is one of scholarly restraint, inspires groupie-like frenzy among his supporters, who dress up in yellow and blue light-up costumes and have a flashmob dance routine to his theme song (Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes”) and whose recurring chant was “I-O-W-A, Mayor Pete all the way.”

Biden, whose name recognition and national polling figures have allowed him to run as Mr. Electability, has a habit of pointing out the endorsements of party elders such as Kerry and Chris Dodd. On caucus day, at a precinct in a shopping center in Marshalltown, some of those in Biden’s corner didn’t seem particularly thrilled about him; they just didn’t want Trump to win again.

“If a car was running, I’d vote for it,” said Patricia Duff, 73, a retired office manager.

Nearby, Shellie Heil, a former nurse who is now on disability, explained why she’s caucusing for Biden. “I just sat down,” she said, and Biden’s chairs were closest to the door.

The group didn’t meet the viability threshold of 21 people, so they absorbed some Klobuchar folks and tried but were unable to lure over the only remaining Andrew Yang supporter, a 19 year-old construction worker named Felipe Montes — who happened to be dating a Biden person’s granddaughter.

In the end, not enough people wanted to back Biden, so they joined the party in the Buttigieg side of the room. They didn’t think he was electable but at least he wasn’t a socialist.

Montes remained uncommitted. “Maybe I’ll vote for Trump,” he said. “Just to mess with the DNC.”

At caucuses across Iowa, big-picture questions about electability gave way to small-picture questions about viability — which, on this night, had a precise definition: Candidates needed to have the support of at least 15 percent of people at any given caucus to stay viable.

At precinct 38 in the fieldhouse at Drake University, supporters of three nonviable candidates were scheming to stay relevant. Sophomore Rachel James, a 20-year-old Texan supporting Klobuchar, scampered across the Astroturf to negotiate with her fellow students representing Biden and Yang. They could all walk away from the caucus, and not be counted at all, or their factions could band together and reach the viability threshold of 61 people. That would be the smart thing to do, but they were unwilling to cede their loyalty to one another’s candidates. So they decided to pick a fourth to unite behind to block a delegate from going to Buttigieg, Warren or Sanders, and to reserve a seat for a moderate at the county convention.

“Cory Booker had my heart and soul,” James, who supported the senator from New Jersey before he dropped out last month, told Yang supporter Andrew Thompson, 19.

“That could work,” said Thompson, who then brought the idea to Biden precinct captain Addie Cosgrove, 19.

“If you really want a moderate candidate,” Cosgrove said, “shouldn’t we do Joe, who is polling best nationally?”

Joe: the sure thing who maybe wasn’t so sure, the candidate who appealed to Cosgrove’s heart. But Cosgrove made a decision based on her head.

She and 16 other Biden caucus-goers marched over toward the Klobuchar and Yang camps. And then they converged on four women who had stationed themselves by a sign that said “other.” These were Booker holdouts, who had come to the caucus even though their candidate wasn’t running anymore, and now were the leaders of a newly formed coalition.

“I’ve never been happier in my life,” said Ireland Larsen, 19, a sophomore from South Dakota wearing a Booker T-shirt. “It’s all about the love. And the delegates. But mostly love.”

Caucus-goers aligned and realigned, were tallied and re-tallied, and then disbanded for campaign parties, where they had hoped to validate their strategies and devotions, their heads and their hearts. They were met instead with delay, uncertainty, glitch.

It was a mess, but the candidates saw only victory.

“We are punching above our weight,” Klobuchar said just after 10 p.m. Iowa time.

“Folks!” Biden told his supporters. “We’re gonna do this. I promise you.”

“We are built for the long haul,” Warren said.

“By all indications,” Buttigieg announced, “we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

“I have a strong feeling,” Sanders barked, “that at some point the results will be announced.”

At the Sanders party, near the airport. People hunched over their smartphones, bathed in harsh light and the faint smell of weed, trying to divine results from terse tweets about random caucus sites. Coins were being tossed. Tabulations were being second-guessed. Conspiracy theories circulated about DNC tomfoolery.

Five candidates were using the lack of information to claim the high ground — to distract minds and buoy hearts. “App-ocalypse,” CNN would put on its chyron. “Chaos and confusion in Iowa.”