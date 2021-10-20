Button often portrays mannequins as seen through shop windows whose glass distorts and layers the image. Reflections of things outside of the display intrude on the central objects, adding to the sense of ephemerality. Sometimes, people can be glimpsed within the picture, but always in a secondary role. The showroom dummies upstage the humans, but also stand in for them. The mannequins are as real as anything else in the paintings, whose essential subject is the flickering charm of illusion.