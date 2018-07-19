At the entrance of the Kreeger Museum’s “Second Nature,” a stark installation announces the show’s theme. Alberto Carneiro placed an orange tree’s root and its fragrant dried leaves atop a sheet of black glass engraved with the Portuguese words “vida” and “arte”: life and art. Depicting nature is an activity as ancient as prehistoric cave paintings, but the artist’s responsibility has changed in the era now widely termed the Anthropocene — the era of mankind and its domination of the natural world.

This is the Kreeger’s first international exhibition, as well as the first show of contemporary Portuguese art in any U.S. museum. (It was organized by Lisbon’s two-year-old Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology.) The 19-artist survey nudges past the museum’s usual mid-20th-century aesthetic with videos, conceptual pieces and abundant use of found objects. But the show’s outlook won’t surprise visitors familiar with recent American art about environmental desecration.

The attitude is not always solemn. Miguel Soares’s “SpaceJunk” is a digital animation that shows rocket and satellite detritus in orbit but playfully also includes a few objects unlikely to be found high in the sky. Nearby, Alexandre Estrela’s “Wood Cuts/Wood Rings” projects the image of a tree stump onto a screen that’s literally split; it’s cleaved by a rectangular board that sits at an oblique angle.

Several artists repurpose nature-themed images, taken from wallpaper, an alpine painting and Super-8 film of a family holiday in the mountains. Joao Grama offers nearly indecipherable black-on-black photos of objects meant to be undetected: illegal traps used for hunting and fishing. Gabriela Albergaria’s photo-derived drawings, executed with exquisite detail in green pencil, include a massive one in which she turns a towering sycamore sideways, so that its height becomes a landscape-like expanse.

The most pointed works are by Vasco Araujo, whose “Botanica” series embeds elegant wooden tables with tastefully framed photos of tropical flora. Among the pictures are a few images of people European colonists once considered just another sort of exotic specimen to be inventoried. The use of furniture suggests the role of exploitation in building Europe’s wealth, while the link between plants and humans reminds viewers that Portugal’s tropical arboretums were once called “colonial gardens.” That was before, of course, the entire planet was colonized by the species for which the Anthropocene is named.

Second Nature Through July 31 at the Kreeger Museum, 2401 Foxhall Rd. NW.



Part of Veronica Szalus’s “Audio Playback” installation at Hillyer. (Veronica Szalus/Hillyer)

Szalus and Congrove

The headlong march of new technology has left huge piles of junk for artists to excavate. For “Audio Playback,” her show at IA&A at Hillyer, Veronica Szalus turned from her longtime media — squashed aluminum cans — to cassette tapes and players. The local artist uses the players both as intended — a soundtrack emanates from one machine — and in ways that would once have been seen as perverse. The show’s centerpiece is an installation in which cassettes litter the floor, from which strands of unspooled tape stretch to wall and ceiling.

The gallery’s note calls the audio cassette “now almost forgotten,” which isn’t quite true. (In fact, the format is enjoying a modest revival.) And, unlike aluminum cans, cassettes can talk back. The most engaging part of Szalus’s deconstructed array is the audio of whirring and clicking — the sounds of the mechanisms that make the sounds. Think of the clatter as the music of the spheres, even if in this case the spheres are cheap, plastic and castoff.

Whereas Szalus deconstructs, Braxton Congrove fabricates. The Richmond artist’s “Standing on Rugs With Goose,” also at IA&A, is a sort of nursery filled with soft backdrops and plush toys. The sculptures are made mostly of cardboard and papier-mâché and covered in flocked fabric in simple colors (often red or pink). Child-inspired but adult-scaled, such pieces as “Happy Place” and “Squiggle Screen 2” make for a surreal stage set. The result is less a playroom than a room for people to think about the idea of play.

Veronica Szalus: Audio Playback and Braxton Congrove: Standing on Rugs With Goose Through July 29 at IA&A at Hillyer, 9 Hillyer Ct. NW.

Timothy Hyde

Most of the sites documented in Timothy Hyde’s photographs don’t offer much evidence of their history, which is the whole point. Titled “Neighbors,” the Multiple Exposures Gallery show includes just one image of a person. The local artist instead trains his camera on ordinary places where everyday people abused and even slaughtered folks who lived just down the road.

Geographically, the closest to the District of these bloodstained locations are Civil War battlefields such as Gettysburg and Petersburg. Hyde also visited Japanese American internment camps and sites of brutality against African Americans and American Indians. Overseas, the photographer went to Bosnia — where Hyde’s sole human subject survived a 1995 massacre — and Holocaust sites in Hungary and Poland. (The show’s title comes from Jan Gross’s book about a 1941 massacre of Jews in Poland.)

Hyde shows us a few memorials, but most of the scenes are mundane and often bucolic. The photographer, who’s known for nighttime shots, offers a twinkling view of the Danube in Budapest after dark that might seem to represent the flow of history or the erosion of memory. But “Neighbors” argues, however gently, in favor of remembering.

Timothy Hyde: Neighbors Through July 29 at Multiple Exposures Gallery, Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria.



A piece from Nikki Brugnoli's “Field Guides” series, on view at the Edwards Studio. (Nikki Brugnoli/Edwards Studio)

Prism VI

Once a year, artist Cheryl D. Edwards turns her Brookland studio into a gallery for a group show. “Prism VI: Choice” includes work by Edwards and four other area artists.

Soaring above the space are Lisa Rosenstein’s two quietly enveloping installations, made of such white or translucent elements as cotton thread, acrylic gel medium and diamonds cut from clear water bottles. Below are mostly prints and collages, including Henrik Sundqvist’s depictions of war and migration and Azia Claudia Gibson-Hunter’s assemblages of board-game motifs and lottery tickets.

Charting her personal geography, Nikki Brugnoli makes silvery and evocative silk-screens of landscapes with industrial elements. Edwards goes microscopic with monoprints that appear abstract but are actually based on saliva samples from friends. Some are black and some white, but only the fine print and a subtle color scheme reveals which is which. The prints are, Edwards says, “a different way to talk about who we are.”

Prism VI: Choice Through July 28 at C.D. Edwards Studio, 716 Monroe St. NE, No. 9.