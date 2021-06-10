A parade of black SUVs filled with celebrities is an unusual thing to show up here, outside the Food Emporium near Manhattan’s 175th Street. Around 200 people gathered near United Palace, a 91-year-old theater with an ornate, gilded interior and a gorgeous art deco stone facade. Photographers shouted at the film’s young Latino stars, who posed on a yellow carpet in front of a fake bodega storefront complete with a fake fruit stand and cans of Cafe Bustelo. The neighborhood was buzzing. Was that Gayle King? Robert De Niro? Bodega owners and servers from nearby Dominican restaurants Malecon and El Conde Nuevo popped outside whenever they could get away from customers. A Mister Softee truck (a kind of villain to Miranda’s character in the movie, Piragua, who runs a cart selling flavored shaved ice) tried to make some sales. Police officers kept gently asking the many people live-streaming on their phones to please stop standing in the street. When two city buses in a row pulled up right as singer Marc Anthony, who plays the deadbeat dad of a main character, arrived and blocked their view of him, everyone screamed with dismay in unison.