“Ber-nie! Ber-nie! Ber-nie!”

Nevermind that over the past two days, the moderate wing of the Democratic Party had been amassing their support behind former vice president Joe Biden to block Vermont’s own Sen. Bernie Sanders from becoming the party’s presidential nominee. (Then Mike Bloomberg piled on by dropping out and endorsing Biden.) All of a sudden, Sanders’s 2020 was looking a lot like Sanders’s 2016, when his supporters accused the Democratic establishment of working their dark arts to derail his outsider candidacy.

On the giant CNN screen at the front of this exhibition hall, the numbers were looking far worse than expected. By 8:17 p.m., Biden had taken the lead in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia, and Sanders could only declare his home state in his column and even that win was underwhelming. Headlines were coming soon that would declare: “A wild Super Tuesday boosts Biden and brings new challenges for Sanders” and “Biden sweeps the South, wiping out Sanders’s delegate lead.”

In this room, on Planet Bernie, optimism reigned — at least on the surface. A very anti-establishment form of optimism, where always getting screwed over by the Man is the norm, so any particular instance of getting screwed over can’t get you down and getting screwed over just a little less than you thought you would is cause for celebration.

“Things change from day-to-day and I’m not really fazed by it. I see all of these young people here and they really want change,” said Rachel Wilson, a 36-year-old massage therapist, racial justice activist and aerobics instructor with about nine piercings in her face and a Bernie bumper sticker on the back of her jean jacket.

Members of Phish with friends from the Mallett Brothers Band rocked out onstage, playing songs that seemed to last 10 minutes each. Signs around the venue encouraged people to sign up for the Army National Guard, head to the concession stand for loaded fries and “walking tacos,” join the roller derby, attend an upcoming gun show or a Darius Rucker concert.

Every few minutes, the room erupted with deafening cheers. Sometimes it was about minuscule changes to the results. Sometimes it was about the speakers onstage, such as Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng shouting, “November he will win!” At one point, a college kid started screaming because he thought he saw a projection of Bernie’s head.

Outside the room, in the wider Bernie Universe, another feeling seemed to reign. It was less chill.

“The establishment calls us angry. Damn right we’re angry. We live in the richest country in the world, yet our students drown in debt, children starve, and families go homeless. If that doesn’t make you angry, who are you really fighting for?” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has endorsed Sanders, tweeted before the polls closed. Sanders didn’t win her state.

This morning, other surrogates surveyed the damage and felt even more passionate. “This is like every other issue where majority wants 1 thing but dominant political/corporate forces drive opposite result. For white establishment, this primary has been primarily about defeating a nearly successful grass roots push for [universal] health care & wealth redistribution,” tweeted Bree Newsome, an activist in North Carolina, where Biden won handily. Sanders’s national co-chair Nina Turner retweeted it.

Back in Essex Junction, the night was young. Only a few of 14 states had been officially lost.

“Who here is a cynical college student?” asked Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. Almost no one responded. Was cynicism was dead in this room?

One guy, Jeff Crookes, was carrying a giant foamboard picture of Sanders’s head that he bought online in 2016. He lives in New York and couldn’t vote on Super Tuesday, but he does like to drive around with his Bernie head in the back window of his car, which elicits a lot of honks.

For the other half of the room, the CNN screen was hidden by the giant press riser, so they could live in blissful ignorance of the numbers. “I’m not looking at my phone, It’s hard to see the screen or anything. But my support is unwavering,” said Chris Schroeder, a straggly haired student at nearby State University of New York at Plattsburgh, with his friend Khloé Pierre, whose T-shirt had cats flying through space while riding doughnuts and wore a natural Afro with a comb in it. They’d made the impromptu decision to come to this right after classes even though they’d already driven up to Boston to see Bernie on Saturday.

Some inventive college kids had turned their Bernie signs into tall hats that resembled papal miters. Step 1: Curve sign around your forehead. Step 2: Affix a Bernie bumper sticker to the bottom corners on either side so it works like a band around the back of your head.

“This way I don’t have to hold my arms up,” said Corey Beutel, 22, a student at the University of Vermont, and the undisputed inventor of the hat. He said he’d been inspired by the efficiency of Sanders. As for the Super Tuesday results, he was just in the moment, though he thought what the moderates had done was “kind of [bull],” and was “mad at Warren, who has the liberal vote and could be consolidating it.”

Jane Sanders was on the stage. “She’ll make a great first lady!” campaign manager Faiz Shakir told the crowd.

Jane’s mic was muted; most of the room could barely hear her, but that didn’t mute the mood. Those 15-year-old high school freshmen from rural Vermont sitting on the floor in the back with their hair dyed various shades of green and pink plopped there because their legs were tired. They were enthusiastic, overwhelmed.

When Betty Frye, a 69-year-old volunteer from Brattleboro, heard Sanders was doing his Super Tuesday event in Vermont, she cried. She thought for sure he’d be in California, but he has his ritual of voting in Vermont for every primary.

She and her friend Dora Bouboulis posited that Bernie Bros are actually a fictitious creation to make Bernie look bad. A scheme, just like how the Democratic National Committee supposedly hadn’t forced Elizabeth Warren to drop out because she does the job of siphoning off Bernie’s votes. In the seven states she’d canvassed, Bouboulis said she’d never met a Bernie Bro.

“But you’ve met me!” Frye said. “I’m a Bodacious Broad for Bernie!”

To Kathy Olwell, a retired social worker from Burlington, this felt so much better than 2016. Look at all the people here, and the media presence that required a riser so big it could have easily held a small high school. That march for climate change on Earth Day, she said, was the first time in 20 years she’d seen kids rise up to challenge the system. She wanted Bernie to win, but there was no reason to be sad because she’d vote for whoever becomes the nominee: “I’m not crazy.”

Su White, 59, whose long white hair was pulled into a low ponytail wasn’t thinking results. If Bernie showed up feeling good, she’d feel good, too. “I’m going to take the lead and energy from Bernie. I think he’s an amazing leader.”

Over in a corner, a carpenter with blond dreadlocks was talking to his friend, an engineer, about the ratio of people to land in the room and how it still felt like being outside because people are nature.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the next president of the United States!”

Around 10 p.m., almost five hours after doors had opened, Sanders took the stage accompanied by Jane and their children and grandchildren. The crowd cheered for a minute straight. He’d won his first election to be Burlington’s mayor in 1981 on this very day, and that election had seemed so impossible, but they did it.

“Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence that we’re going to win the Democratic nomination and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” he said, with perhaps a little less confidence than usual. Biden had already won in some surprising places, including nearby Massachusetts.

This would be an election of contrasts, he said, outlining how he and Biden have differed, on the Iraq War, on the bankruptcy bill, without naming Biden by name, but rather calling him “the other candidate.”

Soon, all that was left were a few stragglers amid an empty and surprisingly clean event space; there had been so many recycling bins set up everywhere.

So what if he lost the night, Hilda Johnson, a 51-year-old Mexican American hospital worker with blue highlights in her hair and a “Hindsight is 2020” Bernie shirt, wanted to know. They’d just move on to plan B. “If he’s not on the ballot, I’ll write him in,” she said.

Others were more suspicious. Zach Johnson, 31, who works with troubled youth, said “it’s kind of disheartening” that young people showed up to the polls in droves and the DNC worked to quash their will. “Biden told students he didn’t want to hear them crying about student debt. Biden’s not a fighter. He’s not going to fight for them. He’s corporate.”

“Rise up! Fight back!” shouted Amy Hathaway, a New Hampshire occupational therapist, looking upset at the numbers on the CNN screen. “I’m not ready to say publicly what I’m going to do or what will happen. That’s not a threat, but I’m really angry at the DNC and Tom Perez and the other forces that are making this such a fight for Bernie.”

Some volunteers packing up the merch table looked up at the CNN screen: “Woo! Utah! Woo!” But their hearts didn’t seem to be in it.

A group of students from the University of Vermont were taking photos. They were wearing their “I voted” stickers and for most of them it had been their first political rally. They were heading back to the dorm to order pizza and watch the rest of the results come in, but they were hopeful.

“I think that just reflects Bernie’s politics,” said Callie Woodell, 18. “All of his stances are so optimistic for change for the future and that reflects in the people who like him.”