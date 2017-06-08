Terrance Grant, 41, married Chè Young, 31, at Artomatic festival, a community art show featuring visual artists and performers from the District, Maryland and Virginia, on April 22. The groom is holding the bride’s niece, Charlie. (Marc Jay)

For Terrance Grant and Chè Monique Young, love struck in the right place at the right time with the right swipe.

Neither of them were planning on finding a partner, let alone a spouse, when they downloaded Tinder in fall 2015.

Having recently ended a long-term relationship, Chè was looking for a temporary distraction when she turned to the popular, location-based dating app. The 31-year-old certified massage therapist and founder of Chocolate City Burlesque and Cabaret had been on dating sites intermittently in the past but never for casual dating. So, after a friend recommended she try Tinder, regarded by some as a “hookup” app, she decided to give it a try.

“Match.com and eHarmony were like, ‘Write your life story and find your life partner,’ but at the time I was ‘Team Single,’ ” says Chè. “I was bored, lonely and wanted to meet somebody without the weight of finding my soul mate.”

Terrance, who goes by Teddy, had a similar mind-set. He had recently moved to Washington after years of living in Atlanta and, although wary of serious relationships, was eager to meet people.

“I was on a mission to try to make something of myself, and when I did, I wanted to share it with somebody,” he says.

Teddy, however, was growing tired of the online dating scene and considering deleting the app — that is, until he stumbled on Chè’s profile in November 2015.

“My initial thought was, ‘She is so different. I need to find out more about her,’ ” says Teddy, 41, a chef at Congressional Country Club in Potomac. “I made sure to read her bio — (“All three sentences of it!” Chè jokes) — before reaching out.”

After an expression of mutual interest (swiping right on each other’s photos), the two began messaging daily, which led to a breezy two-hour phone call and plans to meet in Adams Morgan.

Chè, sensing things were progressing quickly, planned to pump the brakes. “I don’t like you like that,” she rehearsed. “This is super casual and never going anywhere, ever.”

But fate had other plans, and the two wound up sitting on a park bench, rapt in conversation, for hours.

“Thinking back, we probably looked really awkward. She looked beautiful, in a gold dress with her hair done, makeup on, and, because I had just gotten off work, I had on a dirty chef’s coat splattered with food,” Teddy says.

It didn’t matter. They hugged goodbye four times before parting ways.

“All the way home, I thought, ‘Man, I should’ve kissed her,’ ” Teddy admits. A week later, he redeemed himself.

It didn’t take long before they were spending much of their limited free time together. “People would call him my Tinderoni,” Chè says with a smile.

Before her burlesque group’s annual Black Friday performance, Teddy volunteered to help with last-minute prep. His tasks included, among other things, adding rhinestones to Chè’s performance attire. It didn’t faze him. A few weeks later, when she asked for help disposing of an eight-foot plastic cake, a prop in her act, he again happily obliged.

“My love for Teddy is a sweatpants love,” Chè says. “You know how you get home and you cannot wait to throw on your favorite pair? They are always dependable and reliable … easy and comfortable.

“Now, I’ve been in extreme relationships. . . . Think of those crazy, six-inch pink suede stilettos hidden in the back of your closet. They are pretty, but you wear them for an hour and realize you are miserable in them,” Chè adds. “But then you rediscover your favorite sweatpants and think, “Yes! I can’t wait to come home to you every day, forever.”

By December, the two were exclusive and celebrated Christmas with Chè’s family in Alexandria. “My mom, my niece and my best friend each took to him immediately,” she says. “When every person in your life collectively says, ‘This person is awesome’ … it's very telling.”

Six months later, they began discussing marriage and shopping for an engagement ring. “In past relationships, I didn’t know how to express myself,” Teddy says. “Usually, someone would have to pull information out of me, but, with Chè, I find myself expressing things freely and wanting to tell her more.”

In December 2016, Teddy bought a ring and surreptitiously planned with Chè’s best friend, Robyn, to propose at the bench where they had first connected in person. On Dec. 23, Robyn convinced Chè that her friend was drunk and needed to be picked up. But when they arrived at the corner by the bench, Teddy approached, took Chè to their sentimental spot and dropped to a knee.

“It was all a blur. I barely remember it, [but] apparently I said yes,” Chè says.

The couple took a nontraditional route for a wedding venue and exchanged vows April 22 at the Artomatic festival in Crystal City, an annual art show featuring local artists and performers. They had been to the festival on several of their early dates, and this was the first year Artomatic permitted marriage ceremonies.

“I’m not particularly religious, and I am a feminist, so if you take the patriarchy and religion out of a wedding, all that’s left, really, is a show,” Chè says. “It’s got costumes, it’s got roles and it’s got a script. It’s performance art.”

More than 150 people, guests and community members alike, attended the celebration. Making their way to center stage — literally — the couple, beaming, joined hands.

“When she turned a corner and began walking toward me, I got emotional,” Teddy says. “It wasn’t just the dress, or the hair, or the makeup, it was everything. She looked beautiful.”



After taking their vows and snapping a few selfies at the altar with the crowd, the pair retreated down the aisle and made a quick outfit change at their hotel. The bride reappeared in a gold-and-white dress that incorporated buttons and lace from her mother’s wedding dress and complemented her 10 bridesmaids’ locally designed gowns.

The reception, like the ceremony, was open to the public and featured a variety of acts, including a string quartet, a jazz singer, an African drummer, a DJ and a belly dancer. As the couple exited and dashed to the Metro to make the final train home, guests cheered, waved and clapped thunder sticks.

Even today, the couple seems more surprised than anyone that they married their Tinder matches.

“It’s absurd, random and comical,” Chè reflected. “I mean, really, who meets someone on Tinder and gets engaged a year later?”

“Well,” she laughed, “us.”

