This would be Politicon, of course, the place to see @TomiLahren (1.4 million followers) debate the need for a border wall with @AnaKasparian (293,000 followers) as professional runner-up @ClayAiken (241,000 followers) moderates. This is where you go to hear Ann Coulter do her impression of liberals (“He’s Hitler, he’s Hitler, he’s Hitler!”), watch Sean Hannity argue with James Carville (“There was no quid pro quo!”) and then follow it up with “An Evening With Al Franken” (after which there was no photo line).

And because it’s not the White House briefing room, Sarah Sanders is more than happy to show up.

“I think the president is a role model in being a fighter and being willing to stand up and sometimes stand alone even when it’s not easy,” Sanders said.

Now in its fifth year, Politicon, a two-day convention for self-described “news junkies” held last weekend at the Music City Center, could easily be mistaken for something essential and ideas-driven. It is not. Like so much social media, it’s populated by people who specialize in being the center of attention and their followers.

So what, exactly, is the mission behind all this?

“I don’t know that we have one, to be honest,” said Simon Sidi, who before creating Politicon five years ago produced concerts for the likes of Kanye West and “American Idol.”

Politics as entertainment is nothing new, yet this particular event feels like it was destined to exist now: A reality TV star is president; former members of his team are dancing with the stars; seemingly every best-selling book is a tell-all about this administration. A Comic-Con, but for politics? Why not?

Plus, there is something to be said about smashing a bunch of political bubbles together and seeing if they pop. Attendees of all stripes tended to get along. Members of the Yang Gang in Make America Think Harder (MATH) hats chatted with their MAGA counterparts. Folks in Bernie Sanders shirts got their picture taken with Sarah Sanders (“My parents are a huge fans,” said Joshua Knepshield, 24, of Richmond). And everyone seemed to agree that nobody needs to hear from James Comey anymore.

“Here at Politicon, there is a human element,” said Terry Lewis, 23, a Yang supporter who was chatting with a new Trump-supporting friend, Tyler Randall.

“Exactly,” said Randall, 32, who was dressed in an American flag suit. “You can’t just tell people they’re stupid, because they’d be looking right at you, and you’d realize you were a troll.”

In the real world, the stakes for these conversations are astronomical: What will become of our health care, our planet, our border, our national character? In theory, politics is about building coalitions behind policies — changing minds and changing reality. At Politicon, politics is mostly about cheering and jeering.

“This isn’t about convincing anyone of anything here,” said Josh LeCash, 33, a conservative from Los Angeles. “That’s why it can be so civil. It’s like going to a sporting event; you don’t try to convince anyone to root for the other team. That’s what this is — it’s a bit of a carnival.”

The carnival drew a smaller crowd than usual this year. Organizers expected 10,000 (a following less robust than a mid-level #ResistanceMom or TrumpUncle on Twitter), but at times it could feel downright empty. The organizers estimate 6,000 people showed up.

For Politicon, this meant fewer people to hear Hannity try his hand at civility: “We’re all Americans; we love our country,” he said. “I don’t question any Democrats’ motives, I don’t. I think they’re corrupt. I think what they’re doing is corrupt.”

Joe Walsh, a nominal candidate for president, wheeled two suitcases through the Politicon exposition booths (“I’m my own body man!”), after speaking onstage alongside fellow Trump primary opponents Bill Weld and Mark Sanford (the crowd had been thin, but Sanford only attracted one person to his campaign kickoff, so it must have felt like the Super Bowl). Walsh said he came to Politicon to “get this face in front of people,” any people, really, but he was excited to be here.

“My campaign manager told me it would be like Twitter,” he said. “And I love Twitter.”

The smaller crowd also meant an auditorium less than half full to hear Franken, the former senator, do impressions of his colleagues, and no lines at the booths selling MAGA watches (“For supporters too afraid to wear the hat”), AOC dolls or shirts from Wehateliberals.com.

“I’m going to have a shirt that says, ‘No, Beto, you can’t have my AR-15, but you can have every round in the clip,’” said Eric Grinnell, a Kentucky attorney who practices family law when not running that “hate liberals” website. “You can read into it whatever you want.” (Disclaimer: Retweets do not equal endorsements.)

What should we read into the half-empty auditoriums and dull provocations of Politicon 2019?

Some visitors chalked up the poor attendance to the event being held in Nashville for the first time after four years in Los Angeles. Local vendors said there was hardly any advertising for the event. Then there’s the question of fatigue: What’s the point of coming to Politicon when so much of the national conversation is about politics? Why see people argue onstage when you can scroll through the same arguments on Twitter?

The overwhelming number of political tweets come from a tiny slice of Twitter users, a population that makes up a small minority of Americans. If Politicon is like Twitter come to life, then maybe it was just another place for a small group of power users to gather and quarrel.

On the final day of Politicon, a few hundred Trump supporters, Yang Gangers, Bernie Bros, YouTubers and Extremely Online teens took their seats for a discussion called “Being Black in the Age of Trump.”

The panel itself, featuring a group of black media personalities talking about doing their jobs and living their lives in a time of heightened racism, was civil. It was the comments section — which is to say, the audience — that got out of hand.

“I sit here and watch you say, ‘Trump is this, Trump is that,’ ” Jimmy James, a black man wearing a Make America Great Again hat over his long dreadlocks, said from the audience. “You want to call people like me with a red hat on a coon!”

“I never said that. I never said that,” White House correspondent April Ryan replied from the stage, jabbing a finger in James’s direction. (She hadn’t said that word and said later she was appalled at being accused of hurling a racial slur.)

“Come back here and answer my question,” someone in the crowd shouted at Ryan as she prepared to leave a stage that was beginning to seem potentially a bit unsafe.

“I am not a dog!” Ryan yelled back. “I am not a dog. You need to learn some respect!”

“The liberal media is lying to you, April Ryan is lying to you!” Brandon Straka, a white man wearing a shirt proclaiming he was “Not a Racist,” shouted into a microphone. “Walk away from the Democratic Party! Hashtag Walk Away!” Straka also runs an online campaign trying to convince Democrats to change teams, and would later get more than 17,000 retweets sharing a Fox News story about this encounter.

Politicon staff rushed in to grab the microphone. Audience members hurled insults at one another. The crowd began chanting, “Walk away,” and though bellowed in unison, it seemed to be directed at various targets.

“This is good content,” a man in the back said to his friend.

As Ryan walked through the airport, less than an hour after her hired security escorted her offstage, she said she’s not sure whether she’ll do another Politicon.

“Who knows,” she said. “I was fearful during the panel. The heat, the venom that was directed at us was crazy.”

She took a deep breath.