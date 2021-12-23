This is not how the movie is billed. The hero is supposed to be Mary’s husband, George Bailey, a tortured Boy Scout-type played by Jimmy Stewart who longs for travel and adventure even while duty keeps him stuck in the fictional hamlet of Bedford Falls. “It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place one Christmas Eve when George’s daffy uncle misplaces a deposit for the family’s financial institution: George must reckon with the potential ruination of the business while struggling to figure out whether his life and work have any worth at all. There are a lot of flashbacks. There’s a guardian angel. The movie ends with the whole town rallying to celebrate George and douse him with literal buckets of money.