

Violinist Itzhak Perlman, above, and pianist Evgeny Kissin performed April 28 at the Kennedy Center. (Lisa Marie Mazzucco)

Itzhak Perlman, a violinist nearing the end of a distinguished career, joined Evgeny Kissin, a pianist at the summit of his, for a superstar recital Sunday afternoon at the Kennedy Center, presented by Washington Performing Arts.

Perlman’s tone and virtuosic ability were already fading a decade ago, so it was no surprise that his sound was occasionally covered by Kissin in the opening piece, Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 23. The score asks more of the pianist than the violinist, and Kissin provided most of the fire. Perlman struggled with intonation and cleanness of attack here and there, but Kissin’s assured touch made up the deficit.



Pianist Evgeny Kissin. (Bette Marshall)

Shortcomings continued in Brahms’s bucolic Violin Sonata No. 2, with dicey octaves from Perlman. Kissin provided just the right romantic hesitation in the second theme of the first movement, adapted by Brahms from one of his own songs. Moments in the slow movement were the best reward to hearing this veteran performer, as Perlman wove a tapestry of autumnal recollection, gossamer light and full of Brahmsian longing.

Balances between violinist and pianist were more even in the second half, devoted to Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 9 (“Kreutzer”). Perlman’s intonation at the top of the instrument’s range continued to falter, but Kissin’s technical aplomb assured the explosive climaxes. In the minor variation of the slow movement, for example, Perlman could shine against Kissin’s suave touch at the piano.

Perlman was strongest technically in the Presto finale of the Beethoven sonata, a performance that elicited two encores. With his charming affability, Perlman introduced an arrangement of Lensky’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” followed by his greatest technical fireworks of the evening, in the “Spanish Dance” from Falla’s “La Vida Breve.”