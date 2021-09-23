The old lady can help, still. A lunch with her is a pep talk. This is the not the scariest time to be alive, she says. It is the most extraordinary time to be alive. Look at the infrastructure focus in an otherwise chaotic Congress, and how people are recognizing the connectivity between the environment, economics, race and justice. Yes, the world is in peril, but the world is always ending, in a way. The world of your childhood was never going to last; the world of your children will fall away, too. That is the way of life. New wonders replace old wonders. One problem is solved in time to tackle the next one.