

WASHINGTON, DC — October 6, 2017 — Jason Moran and Q-Tip perform a musical collaboration at the opening event for the John F. Kennedy Center's inaugural hip-hop culture season. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post)

“Special: One night only. You are it,” explained Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, on introducing Jason Moran and Q-Tip in the newly renovated Terrace Theater on Friday. The center had carefully avoided giving any details about the collaboration of their two newest artistic directors, celebrating the first night of hip-hop programming there. Perhaps they wanted as much spontaneity and electricity from the audience as the jazz pianist and DJ/rapper appeared to be generating onstage.

It probably involved more planning than there seemed to be (hence the sheet music on Moran’s grand piano, one of three onstage keyboards). But the vibe of the performance was of a loose, freewheeling party. “Y’all can clap your hands. This ain’t a science project,” Q-Tip shouted early in the evening, as the one-time emcee for the jazz-rap group A Tribe Called Quest prodded an audience that had waited out a 30-minute technical delay. At the time, he was playing DJ, breaking and cross-fading his way through a 20-minute set in tribute to DJ Kool Herc, a foundational figure in hip-hop.



WASHINGTON, DC — October 6, 2017 — Pianist and composer Jason Moran performs at the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post)

When Moran joined in, playing his famous cover of Afrikaa Bambaataa’s “Planet Rock,” he did indeed broaden the music’s jazz dimension, but not as much as one might think. His rendition of John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps” adhered to the booming beat that Q-Tip created on his drum machine. Moran also fragmented the tune, in the glitchy fashion of a hip-hop DJ, before marrying it to an even funkier beat. Q-Tip briefly rapped over it, freestyle. Then together they segued into Tribe’s first hit, 1990’s “Bonita Applebaum.”

The mix was second nature to his generation of jazz artists, Moran explained. “A bunch of us, while we were practicing our Thelonious Monk stuff, we were also practicing our Tribe,” he told the audience. “They were equal for us.”

Q-Tip distilled that expanded palette into a single word, which became his theme for the evening: “Options.” He would riff on it during his raps, sometimes simply shouting it out, to humorous effect. “You got options,” he chanted, as Moran plotted out licks on an upright piano. “Exercise your options.” It became so prevalent that members of the audience eventually started shouting it back at him.



WASHINGTON, DC — October 6, 2017 — Jason Moran and Q-Tip are artistic co-directors of the Kennedy Center's inaugural hip-hop culture season. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post)

But it was two full, improvised rhymes from Q-Tip that summed up the evening’s significance. “Kennedy Center,” he sang, riffing off the Tribe song “The Space Program.” “Thanks for finally allowing hip-hop to enter.”

Then, as the 90-minute performance ended: “I’m gonna be in D.C. a whole lot more now. Somebody take me out and find me some good chow.”