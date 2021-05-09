Let’s dare to imagine a world in which millennials are not merely annoyed by Gen Z, but rather, sympathetic. Millennials came of age during some turbulent years for denim. Between 1996 and 2006, teens cycled through a full range of embarrassing fashion, from low-rise flares, to “Coyote Ugly” boot cuts, to tent-shaped, wide-legged JNCOs and embellished bell bottoms. Maybe they look back at photos from high school and cringe at their fashion choices. Maybe they want to spare the youngsters a similar fate. The real Jean War, after all, is internal: Where do you fit, and what fits you?