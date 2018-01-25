

Timberlake Wertenbaker's "Jefferson's Garden" at Ford's Theatre.

The orgy of history now playing at Ford’s Theatre finds Thomas Jefferson squirming in a British play about American freedom, in the house where the nation’s most notorious assassin shot Abraham Lincoln over slavery. We know that neither the Declaration of Independence nor the Constitution fully realized the all-men-are-created-equal principles that made Jefferson a rock star to acolytes fired up by his rhetoric. But it’s still something to see him waffling with his human property in the new historical drama “Jefferson’s Garden.”

That fascination is partly due to Michael Halling’s subtle, intriguingly contradictory performance as Jefferson. Halling, tall and regal, is convincing as a public intellectual with a private temper. He’s also the most plausibly human figure in a show that in key areas lacks the breath of life.

“Jefferson’s Garden” is by Timberlake Wertenbaker, one of Britain’s top dramatists, and this U.S. premiere is part of Washington’s Women’s Voices Theater Festival. It’s an ensemble-driven epic with nine actors flowing in and out of roles, starting with immigrants braving the sea and founding a peaceful Quaker colony in Maryland.

A short generation later, Christian, the son of a shoemaker, has revolution fever. What does he want? Freedom. When does he want it? Now.

“There are many ways to become intoxicated,” a community elder intones of Christian’s political passion, and one of Wertenbaker’s most pertinent themes is the power of rhetoric. Speeches get people riled up in the moment, but writing forges laws that last forever. (Notably, Wednesday’s opening-night audience at Ford’s included Capitol Hill lawmakers.) Halling’s moody Jefferson says he would rather write than orate like the rabble-rousing Patrick Henry.

The play announces itself as historical fiction right away, with actors explaining the setup, commenting on the fly and grabbing costumes off racks. It’s Christian’s story, with two complications — his relationship with the paradoxical Jefferson and his infatuation with a slave named Susannah.

That romance aims to be a comparatively woke mirror of the Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings, but this is where the story remains theoretical rather than getting the audience emotionally involved. It’s as if Wertenbaker and director Nataki Garrett don’t entirely take Christian seriously, while actor Christopher Dinolfo takes him too seriously. The one-note earnestness of Dinolfo’s liberty-for-everyone Christian lacks dimension, as does the tragic nobility of Felicia Curry’s Susannah.

In fact, the show hasn’t made up its mind about when to probe its characters and when to send them up. The increasingly arch tone of the second act, filled with nattering Virginian women and the iron force of segregationists, behaves more and more like the sharp lampoon of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s “An Octoroon,” recently directed by Garrett at Woolly Mammoth. Three “Octoroon” actors are in this show, and costume designer Ivania Stack’s half-formed hoop skirts are back, too.

Christopher Dinolfo and Felicia Curry in Timberlake Wertenbaker's "Jefferson's Garden" at Ford's Theatre.

It’s not a clean fit. The American satire rattled with rage, while this British inquiry seems to want a more reserved, realistic analysis.

What gets you leaning in is Wertenbaker’s whirlpool of verbiage, the lofty defining of terms and the pragmatic refining of practices. It’s easy to holler about liberty, but the show puts matters to the test with an unsettlingly violent end of the first act. You can also feel the consequences of Jefferson’s mixed-message America beginning to swell by the end of the play.

Garrett’s ensemble is a smooth unit that includes stalwart D.C. actors Christopher Bloch, Kimberly Gilbert, Thomas Keegan and Maggie Wilder. Michael Kevin Darnall emerges vividly as James Hemings, Jefferson’s liberty-minded servant — he’s like a tuning fork, reverberating with ambition but held in place by his station — while Kathryn Tkel doubles as a youthful Sally Hemings and then the white Virginian who casts a seductive Southern eye Christian’s way.

The spare staging gets plenty of atmosphere from Laura Mroczkowski’s careful lighting design, yet it feels like a show with holes in its fabric. Wertenbaker has woven a sizable tapestry, and it gains aura by being framed at Ford’s. The history is terribly alive, but the fiction doesn’t always connect.

Jefferson’s Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker. Directed by Nataki Garrett. Set, Milagros Ponce de León; original music and sound design, John Gromada. Through Feb. 8 at Ford’s Theatre, 511 10th St. NW. Tickets $25-$62. Call 888-616-0270 or visit fords.org.