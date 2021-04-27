Biden was slated as the final speaker at the event, which was being broadcast live over the radio to all of Navajo Nation. That’s how most news travels out here, along with the Facebook and the Navajo Times. The distances on Navajo Nation are vast, and the infrastructure is scant. Families stock up for the month at the nearest grocery store, which might be a two-hour drive away. Many children still go to boarding school (which were built for a U.S. government program of forced assimilation, but now teach Diné language and culture) because it would be too much to bus in and out every day. At 27,000 square miles, it’s the country’s largest Native American reservation, a land mass bigger than West Virginia that spans across Arizona, New Mexico, and a corner of Utah. It’s so vast and remote, so far from a decent-sized airport, that Bill Clinton was the first modern president to have visited, in 2000, during a five-hour stop. Laura Bush also made a visit. The closest Michelle Obama came was giving a commencement speech at the Santa Fe Indian School.