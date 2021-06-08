Fauci and the first lady had come to Harlem as part of the administration’s push to get 70 percent of U.S. adults to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by July 4 — an aggressive goal that has been imperiled by falling daily vaccination rates. While a visit to a Harlem landmark is hardly the stuff of controversy, the fervor of vaccine skeptics and people who resent Fauci on behalf of former president Donald Trump made the pro-vaccination event far more politically fraught than Jill Biden’s typical work on cancer or with military families. This was the first lady’s second visit to a vaccination site with Fauci — who, though trusted by many Americans, has over the past year become a lightning rod for criticism of covid safety protocols.