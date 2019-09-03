A federal judge on Tuesday reversed the White House’s decision to suspend a reporter’s press credentials, granting a motion that will restore him to his beat.

Brian Karem, a White House correspondent for Playboy magazine and a CNN political analyst, had been suspended by officials for 30 days in mid-August because of his role in a verbal confrontation with a former White House aide at a White House event on July 11.

Karem, in a tweet Tuesday night, thanked his lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr. and added “Free Speech and Due process win!”

He was the second reporter suspended in the past nine months, a step that appears to be without recent precedent before President Trump’s administration. Trump banned more than a dozen news organizations, including The Washington Post, from his campaign events in 2015 and 2016 but said he wouldn’t do so if he became president.

Karem, who has been outspoken in his opposition to Trump, sued White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and the president last month. He argued that the suspension, which began Aug. 16, was arbitrary and violated his constitutional rights of free speech and due process.

Grisham, however, cast the action as a matter of decorum, saying Karem’s behavior was disruptive and warranted the punishment.

But U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras agreed with Karem on Tuesday. He issued a preliminary injunction against the White House’s action, ruling that Karem had shown that he is “likely to succeed on his due process claim” because Grisham “had failed to provide fair notice of the fact that a hard pass could be suspended” as a result of his actions on July 11. He ordered the White House to restore the pass while his lawsuit proceeds.

Karem, in a tweet Tuesday night, thanked his lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr. and added “Free Speech and Due process win!”

The White House had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Contreras’s decision was the second judicial ruling to go against the White House in its attempts to punish reporters for what it has deemed misconduct. Karem’s lawsuit over the loss of his “hard” pass, a credential that enables journalists to come and go on a daily basis, followed a similar suit last fall by Jim Acosta of CNN. Acosta was suspended on an indefinite basis by the White House after engaging in a heated exchange with Trump at a news conference. A federal judge quickly sided with Acosta, ruling that the White House had overstepped its authority. His pass was restored.

Both reporters were represented by the same lawyer, Boutrous, and both made similar arguments in their lawsuits: that Trump was essentially seeking to punish the press in violation of the first amendment and had done so without any notice or established procedure in violation of the 5th and 14th amendments’ guarantee of due process. In a response to Grisham, Boutrous argued last month that the White House’s actions were “arbitrary and unfair.”

On Tuesday, Boutros said: “We are very pleased with the court’s order directing the restoration of Brian Karem’s hard pass. The White House’s suspension of his press credentials violated the First Amendment and due process and was a blatant attempt to chill vigorous reporting about the President.”

Lawyers for the Justice Department argued in court last week that the White House took appropriate steps before booting Karem, such as notifying him that he was facing suspension and giving him a day to respond.

Grisham notified Karem last month that he would be suspended as a result of his exchange in July with Sebastian Gorka, a former White House aide who is a talk-radio host.

The incident — recorded by multiple witnesses — followed remarks by Trump in the Rose Garden after a “summit” of social-media supporters. When Karem asked the president whether he would take questions and receiving no answer, he was taunted by some in the audience. He retorted that its members were “eager for demonic possession.” He said later the comment was meant in jest.

Gorka then jumped in, shouting across the audience at Karem, who invited Gorka to “go outside and have a long conversation.” Although Karem later said he meant that comment in earnest, Gorka took it as an offer to fight and stormed across the grounds to confront Karem.

He called Karem “a punk.”

Trump later praised Gorka, tweeting “@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!”

Karem’s case drew attention and support from journalism organizations and free-speech advocates, who said the White House was acting in an authoritarian manner.