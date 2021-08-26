Only the subject of cancel culture causes her to shift uncomfortably in her chair. To hear Von D tell it, she was never canceled, just misunderstood. But yes, she knows how all this looks. “There’s been so many terrible rumors that have been brought up about me that are completely untrue,” she says. “You know, it’s like people call me racist and I’m the furthest thing from that. People have criticized my weight, they have criticized my look, they’ve criticized my choice of boyfriends that I’ve had, which were terrible, and trust me, I beat myself up more than you will, okay? But none of that stuff really bothers me more than the racist stuff, because I feel like, you know, I’m a proud Latina.”