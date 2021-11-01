Graham, who took over as chairman and chief executive of The Washington Post Co. after her husband’s death in 1963, is honored as a part of the “Distinguished Americans” series. Graham led The Post through the 1971 publishing of the Pentagon Papers, which told the history of the Vietnam War through secret government documents, and coverage of the Watergate scandal. In 1998, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her memoir “Personal History.”
The two-ounce stamp will be the 17th in the “Distinguished Americans” series, which the USPS began distributing in 2000. Stamps from the series have also featured Olympic runner Wilma Rudolph, author Harriet Beecher Stowe and Tuskagee airman C. Alfred “Chief” Anderson. The Postal Service adds a new stamp every few years, and before Graham, the most recent addition was a 2017 stamp featuring Robert Panera, a leader in the field of deaf studies and former professor at Washington, D.C.’s Gallaudet University.
Katharine Weymouth, Graham’s granddaughter and Post publisher from 2008 to 2014, was excited to hear about the stamp — “a wonderful recognition for a woman who led the way for other women in business and was a champion for the power of information,” Weymouth said in an email.
The first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, Graham came to the job with limited journalism experience and no business background. She oversaw The Post’s rise to national prominence; during her tenure, The Post Co. went public on the New York Stock Exchange and saw revenue increase nearly twentyfold. The story of Graham’s decision to take the company public and publish the Pentagon Papers was dramatized in the 2017 film “The Post.”
Upon Graham’s death in 2001, Ben Bradlee, who was executive editor during her time as publisher, said, “She set the newspaper on a course that took it to the very top ranks of American journalism in principle and excellence and fairness.”
The stamp will feature an oil painting of Graham by Lynn Staley, based on a photo of Graham from the 1970s, when she was at the height of her power in Washington. It was designed by art director Derry Noyes.
Other stamps to debut this year include a series of mountain flora and Pony Car stamps, and individual stamps featuring blueberries and celebrating women’s rowing.