The annual gala, where tickets start at $600 a plate, showcases writers by asking them to speak briefly on a common theme. This year’s topic was “Rise Up,” which naturally leads to thoughts on politics and resistance — but possibly souffles or sunrises. The focus, and the surprise, is the writer’s choice.

Klam, an award-winning writer and satirist, opened his remarks with a history lesson.

“Six hundred years ago, a priest led his congregation in protest through the streets of Prague,” he began. “But things got out of hand and they stormed the town hall and took the judge, the mayor and several councilmen and threw them out a window where they fell to their deaths.” Thus the term “defenestration.”

The subject came up at a writer’s conference this summer where Klam was “freaking out about mass extinction, burning rainforests, melting tundra and the people in charge making it worse.” Over ice cream with a friend, he asked one of those writerly, hypothetical questions: “If you could do something that you don’t do because it’s bad for you, but you could do it without any repercussions — what would you do?”

His friend, a woman who struggles with American violence in her poetry, answered, “I guess I’d kill a bunch of people.”

Shortly after Klam’s presentation, Townsend, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, went to the lectern uninvited. She began to speak but had trouble being heard without a microphone. One organizer attempted to shut her down: “It wouldn’t be great art if it didn’t elicit some sort of reaction, but we do have a program to run.” The music suddenly swelled, a tactic used to end overly long speeches at the Oscars.

The gala, now in its 31st year, was held at Katzen Arts Center in Washington with a bipartisan and moneyed crowd assembled to support writers and literature. Townsend, who is friends with gala chair Willee Lewis and honoree Ann Brown, has no official role with PEN/Faulkner. But cries of “Let her speak!” came from the audience until Townsend was handed a mic.

“I spoke out even though my friend Willee asked me not to,” she said. She explained that she thinks jokes about killing are devastating and harmful. “I think art can change and open peoples’ hearts. So when we talk and joke about killing, it doesn’t open our hearts. It closes us down.”

There was some applause, and then Townsend returned to her seat.

Klam (who never mentioned the Kennedys, President Trump or any other politician in his presentation) said afterwards that she had missed his point. What’s important, especially for writers, is to be honest about the worst impulses inside us, he said.

“There are thoughts that we find to be so unspeakable that we hold them inside and they make us feel isolated,” he said. Klam said he and his friend admitted to a dark impulse — in this case, “I want to throw someone out of a window.”

As he told the crowd: “By honoring the feelings — not so much the running narratives, but the rage, fear, shame and exhaustion behind those circling thoughts — at least, for a moment, I felt hope.”

The same cannot be said about the gala, which went off the rails and never really recovered. Even the dry wit of emcee Calvin Trillin was waterlogged. The remaining writers talked about racism, genocide and other outrages, leaving many in the audience accustomed to a night of literary uplift less than thrilled. “A disaster,” declared one patron, who vowed not to return.

PEN/Faulkner Executive Director Gwydion Suilebhan said the “Rise Up” theme was selected before he joined the organization in January. Previous year’s topics have included “Magic,” “Belonging,” “Danger,” “Masks” and “Spark.”

No one, he said, vets the writer’s presentations in advance, which are original pieces created to support the gala. The writers seldom talk about politics explicitly, although some long-term PEN/Faulkner fans may remember when Terry McMillan created a stir by tearing into John McCain and Sarah Palin weeks before the 2008 election.

“Like most cult leaders, they really think the public is stupid enough to drink this Kool-Aid,” said the best-selling novelist. “I am not taking a sip.” All McCain really wanted, she said, was to find a new war; Palin just wanted to fly first class.

No one spoke up to object to McMillan’s remarks during that gala. This year, though, Townsend decided the time and the place had come to voice her dissent.

“Last night’s PEN/Faulkner gala was proof that writers have the power to inspire and provoke,” Suilebhan said. “It’s important to remember that everyone has a story, and in a civil society, we need to make space for a wide range of voices in our conversations. PEN/Faulkner is honored to engage in that vital work.”

