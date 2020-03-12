“We need to be a part of the larger national effort to contain the spread of the virus,” Rutter said Thursday. “This is a really challenging business decision. As you know, nonprofits live close to the edge.”

Rutter said a conference call with D.C. health officials Wednesday night emphasized the special issues with theatrical events, even ones with fewer than 1,000 people.

“The specific circumstances of sitting side by side in a closed-in space with people” is the problem, she said. The center discussed continuing performances in its smaller spaces, or moving productions to them, but decided closing was the better option. “Social distancing is what’s needed to stop the explosive spreading of the virus,” she said.

Thursday’s performances will continue, but upcoming productions — including the opera “Blue,” will not go on. “It’s heartbreaking, very emotional,” Rutter said, noting that the arts center has worked on that production for 18 months. “But it’s the right thing for everyone.”

It’s too soon to know whether “Blue” can be rescheduled. “It will take some time to determine which programs have the potential for rescheduling. We’ll have more info in the coming days/weeks,” wrote Kennedy Center spokesperson Rachelle Roe in an email.

Ticket holders will be able to exchange tickets, donate them, transfer them to a future credit or receive a full refund.

The Library of Congress has also canceled all public events in its buildings from 5 p.m. Thursday through April 1, citing an effort to reduce the spread of covid-19.

The announcement comes after the Capitol Visitor Center said it will close until April 1, and the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms announced the cancellation of tours through the end of the month.

“The Library’s top priority is the safety and health of our staff and visitors. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the Library decided to close to the public for the rest of the month. This will help reduce the risk of transmitting covid-19 coronavirus and will also be consistent with other buildings in the Capitol complex,” April Slayton, director of communications, said in a statement.

Library officials said they will attempt to reschedule the programs. They also noted that many of the library’s resources can be accessed through loc.gov. Average daily attendance in the library’s Jefferson Building was 6,000 last March, according to a spokesman.

The Smithsonian has decided that its 19 museums and research centers and the National Zoo will remain open, although all programs and tours will be canceled through May 3, including those at its Imax theaters.

“The museums are big and you can roam around. It’s a different situation than sitting next to someone at a theater. It puts you in closer proximity,” Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas said Thursday. “I can’t tell you what’s going to happen day-to-day. We will get guidance from the D.C. public health department.”

The Washington Performing Arts has canceled Friday’s performance of Terry Riley’s “Sun Rings” by Kronos Quartet with the Choral Arts Chamber Singers at the Lisner Auditorium and the March 21 concert by Veronica Swift at Sixth and I. Ticket holders will be contacted directly concerning ticket exchanges and refunds. The arts organization’s gala will move online on Saturday, and the “Black Love Experience 2020,” a co-production scheduled for March 21 at THEARC has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.

Washington Performing Arts President and CEO Jenny Bilfield said the organization started the week thinking it could proceed with the performances. “Now, less than two days later, we have crossed the threshold from caution to action and have immediately responded in the interest of the public welfare. We deeply regret that we will not be able to share performances by the Kronos Quartet, Choral Arts Chamber Singers and Veronica Swift with our audiences this season. But we are overjoyed that we will be able to produce our gala — and pay tribute to Sheila Johnson and so many other amazing women, including our devoted Women’s Committee — in this very 21st-century, virtual format,” Bilfield said in a statement.

Monumental Theatre Company, which performs on the campus of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, will close its run of “Head Over Heels” after Sunday’s performance because the school is closing. The show was expected to run through March 23. The theater hopes to reschedule once the campus reopens in April.