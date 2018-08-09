“To a large extent,” says Michael Alpert, music director of the klezmer ensemble Brave Old World, “the klezmer revival really grew out of the counterculture and Alex Haley.”

Really?

“Sure. Remember that whole Roots’ thing? Well, that was the inspiration right there,” he explains. “Back in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, a lot of young Jewish musicians who had been playing rock and jazz and maybe some other kinds of ethnic music -- Irish music, blues, whatever -- decided that there had to be some old Jewish music somewhere, some old Jewish 78 recordings, some part of our heritage that was missing. So we went looking for our roots, and a lot of us found them in klezmer music.”

Indeed they did, to the point where there are now more than 100 professional klezmer bands playing throughout the United States. Tomorrow night, four of the best of them -- Brave Old World, the Klezmer Conservatory Band, the Klezmatics and the Andy Statman Klezmer Orchestra -- will perform at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center.

Still, for many ticket-holders, the central draw will be violinist Itzhak Perlman, a recent convert to the cause; his klezmer album “In the Fiddler’s House” (Angel) has sold more than 100,000 copies and counting. His last album of Jewish-influenced music, “Tradition,” released in 1987, eventually sold 200,000 units worldwide -- an extraordinary number for any album released on a classical label.

For decades it seemed that the popularity of klezmer was dwindling, and there were fears that it -- and indeed, the Yiddish language -- might become little more than an esoteric museum culture. The klezmer revival is now pretty well established -- you’ll find a respectable selection of klezmer discs in the “world music” sections of larger record stores (up from only a few examples 15 years ago), and the soulful, wailing music is increasingly familiar to listeners of many different backgrounds. The music’s revival during the past few years was jump-started largely by younger, “alternative” audiences and musicians; Alicia Svigals, a violinist, vocalist and founding member of the Klezmatics, believes Perlman’s advocacy has made an enormous difference for musicians working in the field.

“Perlman has brought this music to the attention of a huge audience that never would have known of it otherwise,” Svigals says. “He’s brought in the people who don’t listen to college radio, who don’t go to clubs, who don’t hang around mostly with musicians. He’s brought klezmer into the mainstream.”

Perlman himself says klezmer “just came naturally” to him. Indeed, he has some roots in this music; although he grew up in Israel, he is of Polish Jewish descent. “I was interpreting a sound I had in my ear all the time,” he told Billboard in a recent interview, “and it just fell in my fingers wonderfully. I had a wonderful time.” The violinist appears in a PBS documentary (aired for the first time last year but bound to be repeated again and again whenever a fund-raiser is underway) that follows him on a trip from his home in New York to Krakow, Poland, where he picked up pointers from some old masters of the genre.

The Klezmatics, Brave Old World, the Klezmer Conservatory Band and the Andy Statman Klezmer Orchestra all backed up Perlman on “In the Fiddler’s House” and will play with him tomorrow night. “I think klezmer has really been an important experience for Itzhak,” Brave Old World’s Alpert says. “It has allowed him to embrace his Jewishness as a musician. And it has also given him one at least partially improvisatory outlet for his creativity, something more comfortable for him than jazz. By his own admission, he’s still at stage one in klezmer music. But he has wonderful ears, and the more effort he puts into listening and learning the style, the better he gets.”

There are now so many different varieties of what might be called neo-klezmer music that it may be difficult for the lay listener to link them all together. For example, Brave Old World sometimes combines klezmer stylings with Chopin-like virtuoso passages for piano and a sort of Euro-pop crooning. The Klezmatics, on the other hand, are funky, rhythmic and playfully aggressive -- “out there, political, in your face,” according to Svigals. Some klezmer melodies date back several centuries, others are brand-new. So what are the ties that bind?

Alpert’s program notes for “In the Fiddler’s House” provide as good an introduction as any: “Klezmer music is the celebration music of East European Jews around the world. Reflecting the interplay of dance tunes, folk song and liturgical music in the diverse Yiddish-speaking culture that flourished in Eastern Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea until 1939, it is also resonant with the influences of Romanian, Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, Greek, Turkish, Hungarian and Rom (Gypsy) musical art. Brought to the shores of North America and throughout the globe by the waves of Jewish immigrants who left the Old World in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, klezmer music has survived Hitler and Stalin, oppression and assimilation.”

Clarinetist and band leader Andy Statman finds a “strong spirituality” in klezmer music. “Up until 150 or 200 years ago, most of the Eastern European and Russian Jewish communities were completely orthodox and this was their music,” he says. “This was the music you heard at weddings; the musicians believed they were fulfilling a holy commandment when they made the bride and groom rejoice.”

And yet the rejoicing is tinged with melancholy. “I think that stems from the fact that most of the music comes out of the prayer melodies that were sung and chanted in these communities,” Statman explains. “That melancholy reflects what I believe is an essential human yearning to be close to God.”

Statman, who is an Orthodox Jew, says he doesn’t object to the secular interest in klezmer. “It’s great music, and however people decide to play it or understand it is up to them,” he says. “However, I do believe that it is important for somebody who wants to know klezmer to explore the original material before mixing it up with a whole lot of other stuff.”

That “original material” has changed over time. “Way back in the 19th-century Eastern European villages, klezmer was played by string bands,” Alpert says. “But then around the turn of the century, a lot of the musicians were brought into the military, where they learned new instruments and new techniques, which they then brought home to their villages. So you have klezmer music growing from a small string ensemble to a much larger brass group and then, in America in the 1950s, shrinking back down almost to a cocktail ensemble -- clarinet, accordion, sax or trumpet, bass and drums. And now you’ve got all of these groupings, all over the place, at the same time.”

Svigals insists that the klezmer revival is more than nostalgia. “This isn’t just our grandparents’ music,” she says. “It’s our music -- we inherited it, and we can do what we like with it. We can incorporate music, politics, Jewishness and feminism into one unified statement. For instance, two people in our group are gay, and so we have a love song from one man to another, sung in Yiddish.

“As you can imagine, we get some pretty diverse audiences,” she continues. “Little old ladies and 17-year-old punks with green hair. And they all dance together.” She laughs. “Just like a big Jewish family!”

The best-selling “In the Fiddler’s House” has many attractions. There’s the near-minimalist exploration of a droning chord in “Dybbuk Shers,” the joyful party music of “Simkhes-Toyre Time,” the wild dances “Honga” and “Der Heyser Bulgar,” and so on. Perlman’s own performances are expert and inevitably sweet-toned. But they are also rather generic; he plays this music with the same silken elegance he would bring to Brahms and Tchaikovsky, and while his devotion and seriousness are to be commended, I miss the raw, soulful edge that is to be found in albums by Brave Old World, the Klezmer Conservatory Band and the Klezmatics.

The latest Klezmatics album, for example, titled “Jews With Horns” (Xenophile), is a spirited delight -- festive and cheeky, with songs like “Get Happy, Jews” set side by side with old Yiddish labor songs, all scored for clarinets, cornets, violins, saxophones, keyboards, bass and percussion. The opening cut, “Man in a Hat,” sung in English, sounds almost as if it could have been written by an Eastern European Noel Coward: The singer, half-gleeful, half-blase, dismisses all the places in the world he never wants to visit again: “Chile is so silly that to be there is a chore/ Cameroon and Malta cannot melt me to the core/ Show me mirth in Perth and I will show you how to snore . . . .”

Equally marvelous is “The Klezmer Conservatory Band Live!: The 13th Anniversary Album” (Rounder Records), which the group calls its “bar mitzvah” disc. The collection begins with a ebulliently raucous selection called “The Epsteins,” a tribute to the Epstein Brothers Orchestra -- formerly of New York, now of South Florida -- which made some terrific klezmer dance recordings in the 1950s. There is a palpable old-time quality to many of the KCB’s cuts, including “And the Angels Sing” (by Ziggy Elman and Johnny Mercer, recorded by Benny Goodman) and “Lena From Palesteena,” a so-called “oriental fox trot” first recorded in 1921 by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band. “The KCB Live!” sometimes sounds like an old 78-rpm record that has been miraculously cleaned up for a ‘90s audience; it exudes a raw, unfettered energy.

“Beyond the Pale,” the latest album from Brave Old World (Rounder), is more somber. The liner notes are poetic and evocative -- “Imagine the holocaust never happened. You’re on a cruise ship on the Danube. Erik Satie on piano and Joseph Moskowitz on cymbalom are the house band” -- and the music lives up to it. Much of the recording might be described as a meditation on the art of playing klezmer music in the Berlin of the 1990s, and the mixed feelings such an experience would necessarily call up.

A paradox: There is now a huge audience, probably the largest in the world, for klezmer in Germany, and a surprisingly small audience for the music in Israel. “In Germany, Yiddish culture has become something of a symbol -- anti-xenophobia, anti-skinhead, anti-fascist,” Svigals says. “It’s quite the hip thing for young, unconventional Jews and Germans to be into.”

Brave Old World spends a lot of time in Germany (indeed, indeed, one member of the group now lives there). “A friend of mine says that we are refilling the Jewish space in Europe,” Alpert says. “We’re like the vanished race. We’re on the national conscience, and the postwar generation tends to romanticize us a lot -- you know, like, Oh wow, weren’t these people cool until our parents and grandparents came along and murdered them?’

“There’s also a linguistic connection between Yiddish and German,” Alpert continues. “If you understand one of these languages, you can understand a lot of the other. Outside of certain parts of Brooklyn, Germany is one of the only places in the world we can do a whole show in Yiddish and the audience will understand most of what we are saying.”

Israeli audiences may understand Yiddish, but Alpert says they’re not flocking to klezmer concerts. “Sephardic culture is hip there, and a lot of great pop music comes out of that tradition” he says. “But klezmer is part of Ashkenazic culture, which is very different and very Jewish but not particularly Israeli.”

Svigals is more blunt. “In the 1950s, American Jews began to turn up their noses at this music,” she says. “Remember, this was a generation of people whose parents all had accents, and some younger folk felt a little embarrassed about that. Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Israel was happening and Israelism was a way for Jewish people to be more American, more assimilated, more macho, more cowboy-like than the old skinny, left-wing, intellectual type so common in Yiddish culture. Even today, in Israel, they really have a habit of squelching everything Yiddish; for Israel -- and for a lot of American Jews -- Hebrew was where it was at.

“Then my generation came along and we just didn’t feel like assimilating anymore,” Svigals continues. “Progressive young Jewish people needed a musical outlet, so we turned to Yiddish culture and klezmer. It was marginal in a time when marginality was becoming cool.”

Correction: This story originally misspelled Alicia Svigals’s name.