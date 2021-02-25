Tippett told the Associated Press that the dogs belong to the pop star. It was not clear whether the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, Tippett said. On Thursday, Variety magazine reported that the singer has offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs, named Koji and Gustav.
Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood division.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs on a street off Sunset Boulevard when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said.
He said the dog walker tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men, who was wielding a semiautomatic handgun, during the struggle.
— Associated Press