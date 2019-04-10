Lara Logan, the former CBS News foreign correspondent, will join Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation’s largest owner of TV stations, as a temporary special correspondent covering the U.S.-Mexico border, the company said Tuesday night.

Logan, who left CBS last year after 16 years, is perhaps the most famous and accomplished journalist hired by Sinclair, a company based in the Baltimore area that owns 191 TV stations.

Sinclair said in a statement that Logan will produce two news segments per week that it will distribute to its stations during a 90-day assignment. Neither side has made any commitments beyond the three-month period.

Logan has specialized in reporting from the frontlines of many foreign conflicts, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has often faced grave personal risk. While reporting on the Arab Spring uprisings in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in 2011, she was assaulted and beaten by a mob of protesters.

She has won multiple awards, including Emmys and the duPont-Columbia award, for her work on the “CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes.”

Her one stumble was a flawed “60 Minutes” piece in 2013 about the terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012; she based the story on a supposed eyewitness to the attacks, whose account later turned out to be fabricated. Logan apologized for the story.

Logan declined to confirm that she was joining Sinclair when asked about it repeatedly over the weekend. “I am a journalist and this is what I will always do, working the same way all real journalists do,” she said in response to questions about her intentions.

Logan has recently been outspoken in her criticism of mainstream news reporting, deeming it liberally biased. In February, she appeared on a podcast by former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, and said reporters have become “political activists” and “propagandists” against President Trump. Logan said the interview was like “professional suicide.”

Since then, she has doubled down on her criticism. Appearing on conservative commentator Mark Levin’s program on Fox News on Sunday, she endorsed former ”Nightline” host Ted Koppel’s recent media critique, telling Levin, “I know I’m not the only one that remembers what great independent journalism is supposed to look like. I know I’m not the only journalist who is watching in horror as opinion and pejorative language is passed off as fact.”

Sinclair has a long history of featuring conservative commentary. Its chief political analyst is Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump Administration official. It recently hired three former Fox News figures, including former “The Five” host Eric Bolling as its senior political anchor, commentator Sebastian Gorka and reporter James Rosen.