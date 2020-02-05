“Les Misérables” opens with panoramic shots of Paris on the day France won the World Cup in July 2018 — the cheering crowds a testament to unity despite rich diversity.

But the film exposes the cracks in French society. It takes viewers into the Paris suburbs, the “banlieues” — economically distressed and predominantly minority communities that in some cases directly abut the splendor of the French capital yet feel a world away. Using drone footage, the film illustrates both the literal proximity and the figurative distance of France’s haves and have-nots.

“Behind the Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe, you have also neighborhoods that are also part of France, that France doesn’t want to see,” said Almamy Kanouté, who plays Salah, an ex-convict who owns a kebab shop.

The story follows three police officers from different backgrounds as they confront the case of a lion cub stolen from a traveling circus, an arrest gone awry that’s caught on camera and rising tensions in the community. It builds to a terrifying, unsettling conclusion.

France’s Oscar submissions are chosen by the National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), a subsidiary of the Culture Ministry. By design, the selection panel this year included more judges who understand the U.S. film industry and American cultural trends.

“The challenge is to strengthen France’s competitiveness in the Oscar race, which gives our cinema exceptional visibility,” said Frédérique Bredin, president of the CNC, in a statement.

While France has had 37 nominations and 12 wins in the foreign language category, it hasn’t received the statuette since 1992’s “Indochine.”

Pop culture publication Les Inrockuptibles speculated that the selection committee picked “Les Misérables” in part because, like best picture winners “Green Book” and “Moonlight,” it highlights racism and the plight of minorities.

Like last year’s foreign feature winner, “Roma,” it also gets points for authenticity by using nonactors. Kanouté, for instance, is also a social justice activist.

Among the films competing with “Les Misérables” for attention in France has been Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy,” a film about the Dreyfus Affair. Polanski beat out “Les Misérables’s” Ladj Ly for best director at the Lumiere Awards. But a film from Polanski — a fugitive of the U.S. justice system, who pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 1977 and was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018 — would have little chance of success at the Oscars in the age of #MeToo.

“Les Misérables” has generated much smaller controversies — themselves a reflection of cultural, economic and political divisions in France.

Le Journal du Dimanche reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was so moved by the film that after seeing it he asked officials within his government to prioritize policies and programs to improve living conditions in the suburbs.

The story became yet another opportunity for critics to taunt Macron, a former investment banker, for being monarchical and out of touch. “Direct from the French monarchy,” tweeted journalist Stephane Jourdain. Sylvia Zappi, who covers the suburbs for Le Monde, suggested that Macron should have been well aware of the problems, since a government minister had submitted a full report 18 months earlier.

Meanwhile, the French far-right has fanned debate. Two right-wing publications falsely reported that Ly, the director, served prison time for “complicity in attempted murder” in the name of Sharia law. Liberation corrected the record: Ly did spend two years in prison for his role in a kidnapping case, with no suggestion of attempted murder or religious motivations.

“It must be that the success of a kid of African origins from the projects is intolerable in the eyes of a certain France,” culture magazine Telerama concluded.

Ly, 40, grew up as the son of a Malian trash collector in the Parisian suburb of Montfermeil, where Hugo wrote “Les Misérables.” It was also one of the first places to see the outbreak of race riots that rocked France in 2005. Ly filmed those riots, as well as interactions with police, as a guerrilla journalist, and he uses those experiences to inspire his feature film.

“What this movie does is put on screen children from those neighborhoods, mostly little boys, who are growing up,” said Maboula Soumahoro, a scholar of the French diaspora. “And the question it asks is: What does it mean to be a child in those neighborhoods — trying to grow up, trying to have fun, in a place like that?”

Soumahoro said the power of the film is in its brazen attempt to break French taboos and spotlight racism in a country where it is illegal to even collect statistics on race, ethnicity or religion.

“France is not ready to deal the entirety of her population, her real population. The banlieues are the margins; they can be likened to the overseas departments. These are overseas departments within hexagonal France,” Soumahoro said.

“When we are talking about the banlieues, we are talking about poor populations that happened to come from colonial territories — this is what we’re talking about without voicing it. It gives a new meaning to citizenship beyond immigration. Ladj Ly showing us not immigrants. Their parents might be, but not the kids. What are they entitled to?”

But for American audiences, the film’s depiction of the troubled relationship between police and marginalized communities will clearly echo Black Lives Matter.

Kanouté, who plays the kebab shop owner, is in real life a founding member of the Committee for Justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black construction worker from the Paris suburbs who died in police custody in 2016. The case electrified France at the time, and it has remained a rallying cry for social justice activists ever since.

Kanouté said he sees little substantive difference between the Traoré case, the case presented in the film and the cases that have roiled the United States. This, Kanouté said, is the true Oscar pitch of “Les Misérables.”

“The film has a universal connotation. It’s a film that speaks to every country,” he said. “Every community in the world can identify itself in the narrative of the film.”