The State Department dinner is part of the Honors weekend, an annual event hosted by the Kennedy Center to celebrate the arts. The honorees are presented with their rainbow-ribboned medals and saluted by the nation’s top diplomat at an intimate event attended by the artists and their families.

Sunday’s celebration, to be hosted by LL Cool J, will salute Ronstadt; Field; Michael Tilson Thomas, music director of the San Francisco Symphony; the band Earth, Wind & Fire; and “Sesame Street,” the first television show to be honored.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend Sunday’s performance, marking the third year in a row that they have declined. Previous presidents have typically attended the fundraising celebration since it was launched in 1978.

