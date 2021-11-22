’Tis the season to be malling. Despite consumers claiming that they’re anxious about vertiginous prices, they’re shopping as though they’re not. Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, in advance of our annual two-month shopandonza. Also, it depends on which mall you’re asking. Malls are graded from D to A++. D malls are moribund, zombies. So, it turns out, are C and B ones.
Malls have been withering since the dawn of the millennium. Online retail hastened matters, and covid proved to be an extraordinary accelerant. Of the nation’s approximately 1,000 malls, half will be stick-a-fork-in-it dead in five to six years, says Columbia University retail professor Mark Cohen. Why would consumers settle for a carcass when they can feast on an A++ mall?
If there’s hope for any American mall it’s the 30 that are best in class, and they’re ka-chinging. With 450 stores across the equivalent of 46 football fields in suburban Philadelphia, Kof P is the largest mall on the East Coast, what Cohen deems “the shiniest, brightest penny.”
Which is how three friends and medical coder co-workers Deb Gentile, Penny Harmon and Tina George came to be at the mall two weeks shy of Black Friday. They’re ecstatic, giddy, snapping selfies, having traveled 150 miles and two-and-a-half hours East by bus from Franklin County to finally shop in person. They’re on a malliday.
“I’m here so I can see things. So I can touch it and see it,” says Harmon, 62.
We’ve been on a diet of sensory underload. After 20 months of 2-D shopping that engages only our sense of sight, through photos lit just-so, Harmon can finally smell the chocolate, grasp the sneakers, stroke the cashmere, this being the cashmeriest of seasons.
“We’ve been cooped up and want to socialize. We want to be entertained,” says retail analyst Michael Dart. “There’s nostalgia and desire to do an activity we have long taken for granted. There’s now novelty to going to the mall.”
We’re surprisingly nostalgic about malls, too, in a mid-80s kind of way. They feature prominently in “Wonder Woman 1984” and the recent season of “Stranger Things.”
Malls, sadly, have also been the site for recent carnage: There have been mall shootings in Virginia, Tennessee and California in the last few days, with the last two including fatalities.
Tenant sales at the nation’s top malls, like King of Prussia, are up 10 percent over 2019 says Vince Tibone, senior analyst at the research firm Green Street. (Simon Property Group, which operates K of P and retail properties in 37 states, declined to comment for this story.)
The mall feels simultaneously all-too-familiar and quasi-weird. The good news: There are a lot of people here on a November Saturday.
The bad news: There are a lot of people here on a November Saturday. Approximately half of them are masked. Are they vaccinated? Who knows?
Montgomery County, home to K of P, recommends wearing masks indoors but doesn’t mandate them (though it does in its government buildings). Consequently, the mall offers a dizzying smorgasbord of rules: Some merchants request masks, some gently suggest them, others don’t bother. Confesses one veteran Neiman Marcus saleswoman, “I never leave the cocoon of the store.”
Due to covid, store hours have been reduced: later openings, earlier closings. Normally, Santa arrives Nov. 1. This year, he alighted Nov. 12. That is, the first two Santas, who split a shift. The second set, arrived a week later, sharing duties at a second location. And, if their knees get too knackered, there’s a backup Santa. King of Prussia is a five-Santa mall.
Some stores molt before us. A venerable mattress showroom, not one of those newfangled Internet ones, is utterly devoid of customers for hours. Two bored sales folk fiddle their phones in the back, the entire tableau resembling a lost work by Samuel Beckett.
There is a palpable need for help — or better help — particularly at those chains slouching toward bankruptcy, the ones where you can smell failure. (What does failure smell like? Year-old tube socks, crumbling peppermint treats, unfolded fondled sweaters, cloying eau de toilette.)
Apple, as always, is jammed. Tesla, jumping. Most models won’t arrive until deep into next year, a salesman warns, and some not until March of 2023.
In the mall’s cool luxury vortex, past the Corridor of Extravagant Timepiece Emporiums, lines spool outside Gucci and Hermes; the longest is 20-deep for Louis Vuitton. Black-clad, iPad-wieldling concierges assist customers waiting to enter the monogrammed mecca to consult with one of 10 “client advisers” inside.
But in addition to offering, a torrent of spritzed fragrances and 10,000 steps by 2 p.m., the mall offers surety during our fall of supply-chain discontent and you-want-that-when? delivery anxiety. The mall makes good on the proverb that a Lego in the hand is worth more than two idling in a container at the Port of Los Angeles.
After staying away from the mall for nearly two years, Sherry Moore of West Chester, Pa., has returned for the second time in four days, this time accompanied by her elated six-year-old daughter, Sienna. The 47-year-old nurse seems somewhat incredulous about her actions.
“On Wednesday, I breezed in and out of here in a half an hour and got front-row parking,” she says.
Not so today. The heartbeat of a King of Prussia Saturday, mall workers will tell you, is 2 to 4 p.m. It’s ecstasy or agony, depending on your view of crowds and lines, covid and malls, being and nothingness, and here is Moore arriving right in the crux of it. Mall parking tends to extinguish all goodwill-toward-humankind feelings.
A line stretched outside the Lego emporium fronted by a monosyllabic, unsmiling doorman, the sort usually employed by nightclubs.
But, lo and behold, Moore and Sienna had scored. “She loved it,” Moore says, as Sienna clutched her customized trio of minifigures.
Many, many yards away and, not to name-drop, but we catch up with the man of the moment, the GOAT of the mall … Santa!
Last Christmas, this Kris Kringle skipped hearing gift requests in person because the mall would not provide a plexiglass shield. Instead, he Ho Ho Hoed from home, Zooming 300 times.
But here he is Pfizered, greeting fans of all ages, including Mark Murphy, 59, and Eric Hasper, 60, of Manhattan with their six-year-old schipperke, Alice. K of P is hound-friendly.
“Two of my kids are mad as heck at me because I’m a big fat guy sitting here without a mask,” says Santa in a pronounced Philly accent. “It’s a bit hard on my nerves but I get so much energy from being here.”
Dallas Selby, 30, a group home manager from Wilmington, Del., waits outside Louis Vuitton to score. Her prey? A Damier, which start around $1,620. She invests about 30 minutes from line to exit, leaving Damierless.
While some shoppers sport bags from Vuitton or the holiday spectacular that is Nordstrom’s shoe department, the most commonly clutched purchases list toward the discount stores.
This season, retail analysts bemoan the paucity of international tourists, who can help goose sales. Striding through King of Prussia is Hea Han, a Buddhist monk originally from Cambodia, with fellow monk Vibol Chihorn, who arrived in the U.S. only two days earlier. Both wear robes the color of turmeric.
“It is so surprising,” Han says of the mall. “So interesting.” He has purchased not a thing.
Around 5 p.m., the mall begins to still, as much as King of Prussia ever stills. A second-shift Santa sits on his perch, alone.
“People seem more lively. They’re going to be glad to be here,” says Santa photo manager Alyssa Yiaski, 21, a psychology major at Gwynedd Mercy University, who also works part-time at Wawa. “No matter how old you, everyone still wants that holiday magic.”
In all, 81 people pose with one Santa or the other that day, most opting for the $50 package, seven prints plus digital downloads. That’s a little more than half of peak daily traffic but Yiaski will take it.
This story has been updated.
