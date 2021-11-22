’Tis the season to be malling. Despite consumers claiming that they’re anxious about vertiginous prices, they’re shopping as though they’re not. Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, in advance of our annual two-month shopandonza. Also, it depends on which mall you’re asking. Malls are graded from D to A++. D malls are moribund, zombies. So, it turns out, are C and B ones.