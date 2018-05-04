We should always pay attention to the musicians whose names already sound like music, which is the first reason to pay attention to Marcellus Pittman, and not the last. Try saying it out loud. Three syllables up front, two on the flip, like a little song, or the name of a neo-noir private eye, or maybe an ancient gladiator, or a brand of pricey cuff links, or the elementary school where America’s greatest jazz musicians learned long division.

Pittman is a DJ-producer from Michigan, a student of Chicago House and Detroit techno, and a member of a flyover avant-garde that currently includes Omar-S, Hieroglyphic Being, Theo Parrish and others. And while Pittman has released five great tracks across two separate pieces of vinyl this year, his music hasn’t generated the same talk that his peers’ albums do. Maybe Pittman knows that the great ocean of music reaches us in little waves. His new songs aren’t all available on the major streaming platforms, making them hard to find, the same way that the ocean can be hard to get to.

If you go surfing for Pittman’s music on YouTube, you’ll probably land on footage of him hanging out in record stores, answering questions about his spoils. “Music is a really precious thing,” Pittman says during an interview at Phonica Records in London in 2016, reminding us that the pursuit of new sounds is infinitely more “sacred” than the weekly grocery run. In a similar interview, filmed at Amoeba Records in Los Angeles that same year, Pittman does more shopping than talking, snapping up ruffled rhymes from Gang Starr, some elastic boogie by Melba Moore and the survivalist disco of Sylvester Johnson.

These videos reinforce old ideas about a DJ’s role as guide, taste-maker, treasure-seeker and pleasure-freaker — but what’s interesting are the kinds of records Pittman gravitates toward. He seems to like things plush, dense, saturated, luscious, thick. So why are his dance tracks so stark, so lean? It’s easy to make a deduction: Building a rich vocabulary allows him to deploy his own sounds more judiciously, the way a poet might place words on a page. What stays out makes what goes in all the more important.

That’s one way to explain the thoughtfulness radiating from Pittman’s two new vinyl singles. Every sound carved in these black spirals feels considered and essential — that curvy bass line on “Can’t Forget About You”; the erratic heart-thumps of “Love Is All”; that polyrhythmic wink on “Creepy Crawlers 2,” the itchy punch throughout “Revenge For Nothing,” the cosmic hissing of “Red Dogon Star.” Listening to them one after another can feel as profound and uncomplicated as ocean surf lapping at your feet.

Pittman did release a proper full-length album once, way back in 2012. He called it ”Pieces,” maybe to draw our attention to how his bumps and clicks make up the whole. The album’s cover, however, suggests something else. It’s an image of the empty cosmos, evoking the negative space that gives Pittman’s music its shape, its character,and ultimately, its mystery. We’re dancing to what isn’t there.