That’s a musical question, too, right? Whenever a rap song rattles our speakers, our bodies detect a fluctuation in the physical matter that surrounds us, triggering chemicals in our brains to transpose those air-shakes into a rush of mental symbols. Vibrations in time become meaning and feeling. As we continue to search our human bodies for the locus of the human soul, maybe we can follow a song to wherever X marks the spot.

Headlining a sold-out show at Songbyrd in Adams Morgan on Thursday night, Mavi seemed to be zeroing in on that impossible location, leaving his nonstop verses hanging in the air like contrails. Most rappers with a delivery this dense can sound like bricklayers, but Mavi kept his touch remarkably light. Using his up-all-night voice to articulate a spectrum of wide-awake ideas, his music became a reconciliation of contrasts, a sonic manifestation of his personal bio-psych. At its best, everything felt blurry and bright, like how we’re told a newborn sees the world.

But Mavi’s world is more complicated than most. On “Chiasma,” a song named after an architectural feature of a chromosome, he rapped about high hopes, deep anxieties and filial piety over a beat reduced to its essential snap-crackle-pop: “I been dreaming about a car lately.” Before any co-dreamers in the room had time to visualize the paint job, Mavi had jerked the steering wheel: “And it’s careening, and I’m just screaming in the dark, hazy.”

These were thick, torquing lyrics that somehow moved with the speed and facility of thoughts. But regardless of how introspective things got, Mavi refused to get lost inside himself.

During “Self Love,” a sprawling, standout track from his sumptuous and acclaimed 2019 album “Let the Sun Talk,” Mavi recounted his innermost pain, then began pushing outward toward empathy, addressing the men in the audience with a #MeToo rallying cry that sounded as urgent as it did humane: “We ain’t free until she free, too.”