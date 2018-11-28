

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a town hall meeting on opioid addiction at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)

How does Melania Trump feel about the media’s coverage of her?

“I would like that they focus more on what we are doing, and what we will achieve, and spread awareness,” she told a questioner Wednesday. “They would like to portray different stories and focus on different, unimportant stuff really.”

What about all the criticism she got this week for the long hallway of bare crimson trees she put up in the White House’s East Colonnade as part of the Christmas decor?

“We are in the 21st century and everyone has different tastes, but I think they look fantastic.. . . In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

Trump’s comments came as she took part in a wide-ranging town hall conversation at Liberty University as part of an event focused on the opioid addiction crisis. She’s made combating the problem part of her platform and in remarks at the top of the event, she urged the students to consider fighting the addiction epidemic “an opportunity to save lives.”

[Look, maybe this just isn’t Melania Trump’s thing. But that’s fine.]

“I think, nowadays, it’s much easier to get the drugs. They prescribe, sometimes, too many drugs at once,” she said. “You can see also it’s a black market. It’s very dangerous.”

Trump, who has also taken on the issue of online civility as part of her Be Best platform, also told students that in response to criticism, they should be kind, but “sometimes you need to fight back, I’m sorry.”

Her remarks on the holiday decorations — and cooking — came during a question-and-answer session with former Fox News host Eric Bolling, who also attended the opioid abuse awareness event. Bolling’s son died last year from a mix of cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl.

The Trumps called Bolling afterward to express their condolences and they remain friendly. In their back-and-forth on stage, he asked the first lady several personal questions, including whether she ever gives the White House chefs a night off so that she can whip up a casserole.

“Not really,” she told him, saying “when you are first lady, there’s no free time.”

The event’s host, Liberty University, is a Christian college in Lynchburg, Va., whose president, Jerry Falwell Jr. is a staunch supporter of President Trump. The first lady was joined onstage in front of thousands of cheering students by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Department of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.



First lady Melania Trump speaks during a town hall meeting on opioid addiction at Liberty University. (Steve Helber/AP)

In her time as first lady, Trump has visited hospitals treating children of opioid-addicted mothers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia to raise awareness about the addiction crisis. In September of last year, she hosted a roundtable at the White House where she met with administration officials and people affected by opioid addiction.

But Gary Mendell, a former business executive who founded a nonprofit organization combating addition said that despite her stated intentions, Trump’s efforts haven’t yet registered in the public consciousness.

“I don’t think she or the president can say they’ve been out there leading the charge,” said Mendell, who founded the advocacy group Shatterproof.

The first lady, he said, is in a perfect position to de-stigmatize opioid addicts. “Half the country thinks this is bad people doing bad things, instead of good people who have a chronic disease,” he said. “Having someone with her leadership out there in front, highlighting these stories and changing the way we think about this disease — that would be so valuable and she would be so good at it.”

Such an approach would allow the first lady to skirt policy issues, which she has typically been reluctant to delve into.

At the Liberty event, she said she decided to make tackling opioid abuse part of her initiative because: “It’s very important that we educate [the] next generation, and very important we educate them and tell them how dangerous the drugs are and can be. It really can mess you up for the rest of your life. I am here to shine the light and to talk about it.”

Compared with her predecessors, her advocacy has been minimal. She has attended policy-oriented events on the topic alongside President Trump, who signed a budget deal this year that included $4.6 billion to fight the opioid crisis and supported bipartisan legislation that expands treatment and prevention programs. Other moves have been seen as largely symbolic, such as his creation of a commission on the subject and his decision more than a year ago to declare the opioid crisis a “national emergency.”

Melania Trump isn’t the only first lady to take on drug abuse. While serving as first lady, Nancy Reagan urged children to “Just Say No” in the 1980s.

There are parallels between their campaigns, said James Benze, a professor at Washington & Jefferson College who wrote a biography of Nancy Reagan. Both women responded to nationwide drug epidemics (Reagan launched her campaign amid the crack-cocaine crisis), and both represent the softer side of her husband’s policies.

But Reagan’s work was far more robust than Trump’s has been, Benze noted. Reagan made 1,200 appearances to promote her campaign, and did a cameo on the sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes” to talk about drug abuse.

“When Nancy Reagan rolled out ‘Just Say No,’ she and her husband did a live infomercial during prime time,” Benze said. “It’s just not the same thing in terms of visibility.”